Did you know that I love designing and planting container gardens? It’s kind of an obsession that drives my hubby a bit crazy since container gardening requires... containers... which requires filling and placing them, cleaning them out in the fall, someplace to store them — need I go on?
I have dozens of different types of containers of all different shapes, sizes and materials. Have I ever planted all of them? No, unless you ask my husband. My biggest year I planted 44 of them. But as I get older, I’ve slowed down a bit and only planted 24 this year.
What do I love about container plants? It’s a great way to have lots of plants in a wide array of colors, textures and sizes. It also gives me the opportunity to try new varieties and new combinations. Some containers are a stand alone feature but for me I create groupings in various parts of my yard.
The downside is that they do require a bit more attention than plants grown in the ground. But with proper maintenance you can have a beautiful display all summer long.
If you planted your containers a few weeks ago with a time-released fertilizer, repeated watering will leach out the nutrients much faster than the label says. So, now is a great time to add water soluble or slow-release granular fertilizer during the maintenance and watering of your containers.
A general all-purpose fertilizer is a great place to start. These all-purpose fertilizers have nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus that plants need in large amounts, as well as iron, manganese and zinc.
If you want to promote more flowers (rather than leaf) production, try selecting fertilizers with higher amounts of phosphorus or potassium relative to nitrogen.
Regardless if you choose a water soluble or a granular fertilizer always remember this: ’the label is the law.’ To ensure you are getting the best results when fertilizing, read the instructions. Over-use of fertilizers can damage plants and send excessive fertilizer into the environment.
During these hot and humid days, it is important to maintain even moisture in your containers. Depending on the location of your container (sun, shade, exposure to wind) and the size and material of your container, you may need to water more than once a day.
If the temperature and humidity are high, you may need to water more than once — preferably in the early morning and early evening. Plants can become quite stressed from prolonged periods without water so avoid letting your containers dry out.
And last but not least, your plants can always use a little pampering. When I am fertilizing all my containers, I am also taking a good look at all the plants in the container. I deadhead and trim back some of the plants that have gotten kind of scraggly looking. With combining the fertilizing and the trimming it keeps my containers looking their best.
By following some of these tips this summer your containers will be the highlight of your garden. Happy digging.