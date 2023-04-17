This April, we are celebrating National Financial Literacy Month. This is a time to address the importance of understanding healthy money management practices like saving, budgeting and investing. It doesn't matter what age you are; there is always something new to learn about financial topics.
In elementary school, kids learn how to save money and count change. In my house, my elementary-aged daughter is learning how to earn money by completing chores, and how to divide her earning into three buckets: money to save, money to spend and money to share/donate. There important habits are something I hope she will carry with her throughout life.
The truth is, financial literacy topics are often overlooked when we become adults. But honestly, you can benefit from learning new financial skills at any age — whether preparing for college, marriage, a career change, or retirement. There is alway something new to learn.
As an adult, topics to consider include:
Retirement savings plans
Life and disability insurance
Emergency savings
Goal planning and budgeting
If you're a parent, I encourage you to take time this month to discuss financial-related topics with your children. Depending on their age, this could include conversations around budgeting, earning a wage, donating to others, or how to build credit.
Healthy financial habits will stay with you throughout life. It's never too late to start practicing good financial planning.
Geoff Stamp is a financial advisor with Principal Financial Group.