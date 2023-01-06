On Tuesday, Jan. 3, I took the oath of office and officially began my second term in the Minnesota State Senate. I’m excited to be back at the Capitol and represent Senate District 23, which includes communities in Faribault, Freeborn, Mower, Steele and Waseca counties.


Sen. Gene Dornink represents Minnesota Senate District 23. He can be reached at sen.gene.dornink@senate.mn or 651-296-5240.

