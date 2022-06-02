There is something magical about walking the woods to gather food. Every spring I try to make at least one meal from the food I gather myself. This year was no different.
I planned a simple stir fry made from ingredients gathered locally. Some are common and easily located and take a bit of searching and some luck. I usually start with the easiest ingredient to find and then work toward the more difficult.
This year began with lambsquarter. First off, there are numerous ways to spell this common plant, and many other names for it. It is a great first ingredient, because I can harvest it right outside my back door. Its taste will blend nicely with all the other ingredients on my list without being overpowering. Like all other wild plants it is tremendously nutritious. A one hundred gram serving contains 96% of your daily vitamin C needs, 73% of vitamin A and only a few calories. It can be used just like spinach.
After lambsquarter, I gathered some fiddleheads. This is the furled stage of a common fern. Pick it when it is curled tightly. Luckily I have many of these ferns along the woods in my back yard. They are still emerging so with a close look I was able to find a dozen still small enough to use. I like to boil them for a few minutes before adding to the stir fry. They are rich in potassium and iron, and also contain antioxidants. They taste a bit like green beans.
The third ingredient is nettles. I can get them by just venturing a few feet into the woods. They are currently about two feet high, but by summers end will be four feet or so. Nettles have to be de-stung and to do that you blanch them and then thoroughly rinse and squeeze the water out before adding to the sauté. Nettles are a good source of calcium. They have a delightful earthy flavor and add a lot to any dish.
My plan to add some wild asparagus involved leaving my yard. In our part of the world most wild asparagus is found under utility wires in road ditches. I have all my spots mapped out and can usually find plenty in a short amount of time. This year other foragers beat me to my supply spots, so it took a bit longer to gather enough for my meal. The smallest stalks are the best and the ones I found were about the size of a pencil. I wash and rinse the asparagus, then add to the stir fry mixture. It will provide a much needed crunch to the dish.
Some times I add ramps but they tend to overpower the other plants in the dish, so be sure to go lightly if you choose to add them.
I like to use a cast iron fry pan and medium heat. I melt some butter and add the asparagus first. After that all the other ingredients can be added and sautéed until done. I add a little squeeze of lemon and dash of salt. Sometimes I have cubed tofu, but usually the plants are enough.
I like a nice white wine, and some toasted french bread. There you have it, a foraged meal that is tasty and nutritious. I would say you should give it a try.