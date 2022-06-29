Hello everyone, the Fourth of July is fast approaching, so let us make a reduce, reuse, recycling plan for our holiday celebrations and travels.
I am sure for most of you, implementing the three Rs is not on your priority list for Fourth of July celebrations. Top priorities are usually good cold beverages, finding the cheapest gas station and good weather with no bugs for a kicker. Well, somewhere in there we can try to be mindful of reducing our consumption or waste, reusing utensils or food packaging containers and recycling our favorite beverage containers.
I have spoken to a few local materials recycling facility operators and they say the Fourth of July is one of the worst weeks in recycling because somehow we forget to separate our watermelon, beans and potato salad with our aluminum and plastic beverage containers … hmm, sound familiar?
Yes, it is easy to get carried away in the summer fun but let’s give recycling an extra try this holiday. To explain a little further, our recycling facilities are not equipped with machines or human beings that can separate potato salad, beans or wet paper towels from the cardboard or beverage containers that have value so these materials are contaminated and get pushed aside and go directly to the landfill.
Sometimes if the contamination reaches a certain percent, we counties or cities will get a contamination fee for the messy loads and land-filling of these contaminated materials. Contamination fees add up, and you get the picture what could happen next — higher taxes to pay for these services or the cancellation of services.
So do your best keeping the recycling materials separate from the food waste this summer holiday. If your family is traveling, be sure to recycle your beverage containers at convenience stores that offer recycling containers usually placed in between the gas pumps.
On the recycling news front, Colgate-Palmolive has launched a recyclable toothpaste tube with recycling awareness messaging on it. The new packaging is made out of high-density polyethylene or (HDPE), which is the same material that is used in milk or detergent bottles.
Currently, this new packaging is out in certain test areas of the United States and will be released in more locations starting in 2023. This is exciting to see manufacturers make the switch to materials that are more recyclable, and I cannot imagine how many toothpaste tubes this adds up to.
The one concern I have, though, is one of our rules of thumb in recycling — if it is the size of your fist or bigger, it will most likely get recycled in materials recovery facilities; if it is smaller, then there is a good chance it will fall through the opening in the belt transfers and will not get recycled. So I am not sure how toothpaste tubes will make it through the recycling process in a materials recovery facility, but I hope all is successful.
Have a great summer and make every day Earth Day.