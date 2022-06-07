My best learned lessons have stuck with me because I made a mistake.
This might be a small blunder or a significant happening, and it is exponentially more difficult for me to stomach a mistake made if it impacts somebody else in my life, whether that is a family member, friend, or a client. My career as a mortgage banker is incredibly important to me, and my clients are the very best part of my business. With this, please read on for four things I wish I had known when I entered into my mortgage career over ten years ago.
First, nothing is better than service that is comprised of a recipe of care, understanding and accurate, timely assistance. This seems very obvious, I’m sure, but when I began my business I focused a great deal of energy on numbers, guidelines and paperwork. This is an important part of the process, no doubt, but the connection you have to your client and the relationship you build as you work together is by far the most important piece of the home loan puzzle.
The second thing I wish I had known before I joined the mortgage lending ranks is that it is incredibly hard work. This is a career that requires you to get up and go every day, and oftentimes on the weekends and into the evening hours. It is not an easy way to earn income and mortgage applications do not just fall in to your lap. Again, I should have known this, right? Mortgages will always be a necessary thing, and we will always have a need for loans, whether they are for a home, a car, or education. Being that it is a need, I made some inaccurate assumptions from the get-to. But I love working hard, and I love earning the rewards of new client relationships, fresh ideas about how to guide homeowners and my competitive nature adds the amount of drive I need to be successful.
The third lesson I’ve learned is that perfectionism does not equal accuracy, nor does it mean good service. I strive to be particularly careful in many aspects of my life, and work is absolutely included. However, perfectionism can be time-consuming, anxiety-inducing, and is not a necessity in the home buying process. It leaves no wiggle room to ebb and flow in the process. When helping somebody with their mortgage application, you need to be adaptable to changes, and ready to adjust your sails at any time to ensure closing takes place on time and as expected. Job changes can happen, financial emergencies can take place that reduce available assets, and life changes such as divorce or health challenges can quickly change a client’s financial profile. I have leaned in to the practice of building my knowledge base and deeply understanding my client’s needs rather than meticulously working through the paperwork and fearing surprises or changes in the process. Embrace the inevitable!
Lastly, my fourth most important lesson I have learned is that it is imperative to celebrate your victories. Whether this is a home closing, earning the trust of a new realtor, helping a client with a creative solution, or earning a new level of production or education, it must be celebrated. When you jump from one accomplishment right back in to the grind of the work week, you lose sight of how amazing you are. But when you savor the rush of what you have earned and how you have grown, you will keep earning and you will keep growing. Life is too short and may of us spend a great deal of it working. With this, it is vital to honor your successes by raising a toast — to yourself. And then you can go earn another win. Just remember to celebrate that one, too!