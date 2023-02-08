Cahill_Terry (1).jpg

Cahill

 L Sobaskie

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans, but there are things all of us can do to prevent it. February is American Heart Month. You hear about it every year, but I’m going to talk to you about it again because I want you to understand what heart disease is, how it looks different in women and the small changes you can make it your life to prevent your risk of dying from it.


Terry Cahill is a family doctor with Allina Health.

