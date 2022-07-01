In early June, an asparagus grower pointed out that he was seeing several dead flies on the tips of his asparagus. The sheer number of flies that were stuck to plant tops made me think this was strange. Why so many dead flies, up on the tops of plants, with their mouthparts extended? Since then, I’ve seen a few other flies demonstrating this same phenomenon on other plants – dandelions, plants in my perennial garden, and more. As a lifelong learner and self-proclaimed bug geek, I had to investigate.
In reading literature, I found the likely culprit – an insect destroying fungus! I am not just being dramatic, here. The name of the fungus, Entomophthora, means “insect destroyer.” There are several species of this fungus, and they are often pretty specific to the kind of insect they kill. Because I was seeing house flies (Musca domestica) and close relatives, their attacker was like the fungus Entomophthora muscae.
If you are slightly nerdy like me, you may be interested to know that the E. muscae species is actually a complex that includes several main types which are differentiated by spore size, host range, and some other characteristics. This complex of species are found within many different fly families. For example, the related E. syrphi infects only syrphid flies (hover flies or flower flies) and does not affect house flies.
If you’ve seen these dead flies attached to flowers or even stuck on a window, you may have noticed that their bodies look puffy and distended. This is because once an airborne fungal spore lands on a fly’s body, it goes through the exoskeleton and the fungus grows throughout the body, enough to make it large and puffy by the time the fly dies.
If you’re not grossed out yet, this next part may give you some pause. Once inside a fly, the fungus grows into the fly’s brain, causing a distinct change in behavior, often called “summit disease.” Instead of acting normally, the fly crawls upwards as high as possible, going to the tip of the branch, flower, stem, or surface it is on. This change in behavior also comes with the formation of specialized fungal structures that help the fly “glue” itself to the surface, with extended mouthparts. Before it dies, it spreads out its legs, stretches opens its wings, and angles its body outward.
The elevated location and opened-up posture improves the chances that fungal spores will leave the dead fly body and infect new hosts. This particular fungus can also be spread another way. Male house flies are attracted to dead females with the fungus and can become exposed to the fungal spores when attempting to mate with the deceased females.
There is research around using this fungus for biological control of flies, though the lifespan of the spores is not yet optimal for selling commercially.
My curiosity about dead flies led me to discover a fascinating process. Observation of our surroundings can lead to some pretty neat discoveries.