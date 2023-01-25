It is the middle of January and Owatonna High School has already swept through both available snow days for the year. That means that the next time we have a snow day (which ended up being Thursday, Jan. 19) we have to participate in a distance e-learning day. Wonderful.
It was also finals week at the high school which certainly presented some unique challenges if school is indeed canceled on the last day of the semester (when most finals are scheduled). Cocoa and Cram was available to all students this last week and NHS and Link Crew worked together to provide opportunities for people to get in some last-minute studying.
Another exciting success is that the Student Council board outside the main office has been updated with new pictures of the council. It takes a lot of time to collect the pictures of each student in their shirt, so we are quite happy to finally be able to pin up the last photo on the board. Additionally, the Student Council has enjoyed a much-needed break since Cash Drive ended, but we are ready to get back into the swing of things with Snow Week around the corner in February.
A snow day before winter break ended up knocking out Ho-Ho Bingo, but we were able to pass out the snacks and prizes at the beginning of this week to welcome kids back after the three-day weekend and wish them luck in their last few days of the semester.
Already, meetings are being held to get things for Snow Week and all of the involved festivities. During the week of Valentine’s Day, the Soda Crush fundraiser will be held once again. Snow Week will have events like Family Feud, Powderbuff, and an Art Splash, as well as our annual Snow Week dance. Students will also be able to purchase slushies during lunch and enjoy some fun winter activities. The Council is excited to provide a week of fun and spirit to the school.
Even though there might not be much to talk about for the Council, that does not mean that other activities and clubs aren’t bustling around the high school early in the morning and late into the evening. Speed and Strength training has started up in the A and B plaza hallway, and basketball, cheer, hockey, gymnastics, and dance are all practicing, as well as a multitude of other sports and activities.
OHS Student Council hosts open meetings in the Small Group Forum at the high school every other Thursday morning for anyone who might be interested in participating or seeing how we work together to put on such great events.
Lileigh Nguyen is the president of the Owatonna High School Student Council.