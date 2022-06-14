“The cause of, and solution to, most of your problems is pictured over the bathroom sink.”
— Dad
My father was only nine months old when my grandmother threw her husband out. Family legend has it that he saw a sign that said “Drink Canada Dry”, so he moved there to see if he could. I would see my biological grandfather only once, as he lay dying in a hospice, brought there by my father/his son, out of respect, or perhaps as a lesson. Some lessons in life are given but not recognized until long after.
With his mother working at a newspaper, my father and his older brother were largely raised by aunts and uncles and the strict disciplinarian instructors that parochial schools are noted for. The family farm was south of Saint Paul, but within sight of the eponymous cathedral, seen looking northwest across the Mississippi. His mother, in her childhood, wrote a poem about it. Their backyard was a wooded hillside, one I would get to visit as a child, while his uncles ran a gas station and truck farm on that property. In my father’s time, it was a source of adventure and food, be it picked asparagus or assassinated squirrels.
For many boys growing up in that era, more so in Minnesota, the ultimate childhood hero was aviator Charles Lindberg, Jr. Dreams of aviation ultimately led my uncle to flight school at the outbreak of WWII. Medical studies, provided by the Navy, would keep my father better grounded through the conflict, leading him to serve in post-war rebuilding efforts in Japan. It was the trip over, provided by his aviator elder brother, however, that showed him what an airplane could really do, much of which we consider risky by post-war standards. Dad would help develop the first civilian blood bank in Japan, but took a convenient ship home. He would be a “white knuckler” when flying commercially for years after that. It wasn’t until we gave him a “joke” gift card for flying lessons as a Fathers’ Day gift that he began to re-assess his fears and learn to love that forgotten childhood dream. He got his private pilot license soon after and eventually bought his own single engine craft, it becoming his favorite hobby.
He often pointed out that, statistically speaking, it was safer to fly than to drive. After church, but before lunch, he went to the airport one Fathers’ Day to enjoy his hobby. When he didn’t return as expected, a phone call sent my mother out the door without explanation. Before long the parish priest, a longtime family friend as well, who often came over for Sunday dinners and sports, came to the door. No, it wasn’t a plane crash, but a highway accident. Someone took a left turn in front of him in a 55 mile per hour zone at the edge of town. Witnesses said he apparently attempted to swerve around, but oncoming traffic gave him a bitter choice. The driver of the turning vehicle was killed instantly.
I have often wondered about friends & classmates who lost fathers early in life. Be it death or divorce, they, too, were raised by mothers, family, and whatever was provided by schools, public or private. In some cases, I didn’t know about their loss until much later in my life. As a substitute teacher I occasionally find students who struggle, and I am not too surprised to learn of a father in jail, a broken family, or an untimely death as one of the root causes. I read of a prison program where they encouraged a Mothers’ Day contact, which was well received; however, a following Fathers’ Day one had virtually no interest. That alone might well explain the importance of not just fatherhood, but being a dad, be it biological, step or merely surrogate. Presence more than presents.
My father ultimately survived, although it took several weeks for him to become coherent. He was wearing his seat belt, although in those days the shoulder strap was not standard yet. He didn’t go back to work for over four months, and the family’s future teetered. Entering my sophomore year in college, I wondered if I would have to quit and work to help my younger siblings achieve full educations. Certainly I was willing to sacrifice my future for theirs.
Six years later, on Fathers’ Day, early in the morning while returning from a rugby tournament, a flat tire pulled me off the road in southwestern Minnesota, and into one of the only trees available for deceleration. The apple never falls far from the tree, I suppose. Yes, I was wearing my seat belt. No, they never found my eyeglasses. It would be two years at least before I wrote any poetry, but many more before I was truly stabilized, that being my move to Owatonna. And eventually I figured out that the picture over the bathroom sink wasn’t one that had slipped behind the mirror…