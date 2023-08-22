All around us, we see and feel signs that a new school year, and autumn, are right around the corner. This is the time of year I cling to the last minutes of evening daylight and force myself to “enjoy” the outdoors because I know I will be longing for these hot August days in a couple months.


  

Jessica Rollins is the executive director of Farmamerica. Learn more online at Farmamerica.org/coffee-club or call 507-835-2052.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments