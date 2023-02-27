The 13+ inches of fresh snow last week was beautiful for a moment. But I am itching to smell fresh warm soil, see planters rolling in the fields, and watch students running on site during spring field trips.
At Farmamerica, we are nearly done planning our spring field trips and activities. In fact, we’re already moving on to get our summer plans in place, and you should too! It gets your mind off today’s weather, can enhance your mood, and even saves you money! Our Early Bird summer day camp registration opens this week and offers a 10% discount.
Beyond the Barn Day Camp
June 27-29
If you have a child entering grades 3, 4 or 5 in the fall, then sign them up for our 3-day Beyond the Barn day camp. Through plenty of outdoor exploration, animal interactions, and fun ag-based learning experiences, kids will discover that agriculture is well beyond a barn and is actually all around them in their daily lives. Each day has a theme, includes a snack, games, and a take-home activity.
Online Early Bird registration opens this week and will save you over 10% by registering early. Learn more: Farmamerica.org/daycamps
“Jobs, Food, & You!” A 4-day job shadowing adventure
July 24 -27
Here’s a great opportunity for high school students to learn more about their personal interests and how those align with a well-paying careers right in southern Minnesota. This program is a safe space for youth to dream big, think outside the box, and have fun with friends. Together we’ll tour area job sites, meet industry experts, watch, learn, try out hand at different careers connected to agriculture. Your high schooler will discover different paths to help them achieve their goals and move toward future careers that bring them joy. Online Early Bird registration runs from March 15 – 22. Regular priced registration goes live on April 1. Learn more: farmamerica.org/daycamps
If you don’t fit into these age groups, no worries, our family, friendly outdoor experiences begin June 1. Acres of Pizza is less than 4 months away, and Goat Yoga will be here again before you know it!
Jessica Rollins is the executive director of Farmamerica.