Each year in the United States, hospitals have a large number of admissions for broken hips and falling is often the cause of these fractures. Falling is very common and a serious problem for older people. All too often, falling results in injuries, the need for hospitalization and even admission to a nursing home.
One in three Americans over 65 experience a fall at home each year. Up to 6% of all falls result in hip fractures. About 25% of these older adults with hip fractures will die within 12 months of the injury. An additional 25% will become institutionalized or will experience a serious decrease in their functional abilities.
Falls are the leading cause of doctor visits, emergency room visits and hospital admissions. The annual direct costs of falls-related medical expenses currently exceed billions of dollars nationally. The costs are estimated to increase significantly over the next years if no efforts are made to address the problem.
Osteoporosis is a progressive thinning of the bones, which usually occurs over many years. This disease can weaken bones, especially in the spine, hip, and wrist. You may hear of people who have experienced a fracture because of simple movements, even without falling. In addition to creating a risk for bone fractures, osteoporosis may also affect your breathing. This is because as bones lose calcium, the cartilage and ligaments of the ribs and spine are apt to become calcified and less elastic, limiting chest expansion, lung function and respiratory-muscle efficiency.
Have you notice that you seem to be getting slightly shorter? This may be because the intervertebral space (the distances between every two vertebrae of the spine) became narrowed by a significant amount. The arch of your back may start to curve forward as your back becomes less straight and more hunched over. In addition to these common age-related changes, osteoporosis may be weakening your vertebrae so much that it may be causing compression fractures. This can further shorten the spine. Osteoporosis can cause some women and men to lose as much as four inches of their adult height.
If you would like more information contact Gail Gilman, Family Life Consultant, M.Ed., C.F.C.S. and Professor Emeritus – University of Minnesota at waldn001@umn.edu.
