Each year in the United States, hospitals have a large number of admissions for broken hips and falling is often the cause of these fractures. Falling is very common and a serious problem for older people. All too often, falling results in injuries, the need for hospitalization and even admission to a nursing home.

If you would like more information contact Gail Gilman, Family Life Consultant, M.Ed., C.F.C.S. and Professor Emeritus – University of Minnesota at waldn001@umn.edu

