Testing your soil for nutrients in the fall can help you get a head start on next year’s garden or lawn care. Winter can be a nice time to map out your springtime gardening plans.
Getting your soil tested can provide insight about how to best care for your soil and make sure it provides the nutrients your plants need. With a soil test, you can find out if your soil is adequate or deficient in nutrients and whether it would benefit from fertilizer, compost, or other amendments.
The University of Minnesota Soil Testing Laboratory provides this information and more. The Soil Testing Lab is an unbiased source of information and also provides recommendations and calculators to help make growing productive lawns and gardens easy.
Fall is a great time to take a soil sample. This will save you time in the spring and you can get a head start on next year’s lawn and garden. Soil tests provide a snapshot of your soil’s current nutrient levels, helping you to make smart decisions about whether to apply compost, manure or fertilizer and how much to apply.
The soil sampling process itself is pretty straightforward. You can go to your local U of MN Extension office to get a soil testing request form, soil sample collection bags, and talk about the basic steps for sampling your soil and submitting samples. You can also find some of this information on the Soil Testing Lab’s Lawn and Garden webpage. There is a fee of $17 for each regular soil test.
The regular soil test is sufficient for most lawns and gardens. The three main nutrients that plants require for healthy growth are nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K). Although they are already present in your soil to some degree, your N-P-K levels may not be optimal for plant growth. Your soil might lack potassium, for example, or you might have more than enough phosphorus already. The goal is to make sure your plants are the most productive they can be without applying too many nutrients, which can lead to environmental issues.
The regular test provides your soil’s N-P-K levels, organic matter content, pH level, estimated texture, and fertilizer recommendations. For most home growers, the lab’s N-P-K results provide enough direction to begin to amend your soil. But you can also test for soluble salts, lead, and trace elements (sulfur, micronutrients, etc.). High soluble salt levels can be bad for plant health and yield. Exposure to lead in soil is a health concern for humans, especially young children and pregnant adults. Trace elements are important for some crops. These tests require additional fees.
Once you have submitted your sample to the lab, it usually takes about two weeks to receive your results. For more information, you can visit me, Claire LaCanne, at the Rice and Steele County Extension offices. I can give you some guidance on sampling your soil and interpreting your soil test results.