Tests are over, desks and lockers are cleared out, and graduates have walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. We have so much to be grateful for, as we were able to provide a more “normal” experience most of the school year.Attending concerts, athletic events, and many other opportunities are experiences I will never take for granted again.
A special congratulations to the Class of 2022 as they embark on the next leg of their life journey. I want to recognize our scholarship recipients, hard-working teachers, retirees, student artists, student athletes, and every student and staff person who bring their own unique contributions to our district.
If you see an Owatonna Public Schools student or staff member on the street, please take a moment to congratulate them on successfully navigating a challenging year. In partnership with our families, we have remained #OwatonnaStrong, and for that we should all be #OwatonnaProud.
While we celebrate our student and staff achievements this year, we also recognize that schools around our country face incredibly difficult challenges. The recent and horrific school violence in Uvalde, TX unfortunately provides a haunting reminder of the importance of school safety and the efforts we have put in place to keep our students and staff as safe as possible. Thanks to the generosity of our community in 2015, we were able to upgrade our secure entrances at each of our schools. In addition, we were able to add extra cameras and our building visitor identification system. Each of our new spaces, including our new high school, are designed with safety being the most important factor. We have also put protocols and crisis management plans in place with our staff to respond to any situation.
I am grateful to live and work in a community that strongly values our young people and their education. Whatever future challenges come our way, I know we can join together to do our best for the children and youth entrusted to our care.