Babies and young children have the capacity to experience a variety of feelings. They can experience joy and excitement, as well as fear, sadness, and anger, long before they are able to verbalize them. Self-regulation is the ability to manage a full range of emotions. It is one of the most important factors for success in school, work, and relationships. However, babies and young children do not have the capacity to self-regulate. They are dependent on their primary caregivers to develop the skills to learn about, express, and manage their emotions as they grow and develop.

Lorraine Njos, MSW is a licensed independent clinical social worker and an IMH-E infant mental health specialist providing child and adolescent therapy for the South Central Human Relations Center, which serves Dodge, Steele and Waseca counties.

