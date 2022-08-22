Babies and young children have the capacity to experience a variety of feelings. They can experience joy and excitement, as well as fear, sadness, and anger, long before they are able to verbalize them. Self-regulation is the ability to manage a full range of emotions. It is one of the most important factors for success in school, work, and relationships. However, babies and young children do not have the capacity to self-regulate. They are dependent on their primary caregivers to develop the skills to learn about, express, and manage their emotions as they grow and develop.
Feelings are not right or wrong. There is no need to fear your child’s emotions. Having a happy child does not mean that your child needs to be happy all the time. It is okay for your child to cry when they don’t get the toy they want, or to be sad when mommy is leaving for work. One of the first steps in helping your child manage emotions is to acknowledge them. Let your child know that you understand how difficult it is to hear the word no, as well as naming their excitement when they are jumping up and down waiting to go to the park.
What you do with your feelings as a parent will impact how your child responds to and learns to manage their emotions. Co-regulation is the need for the child to regulate their emotions through the parent. As a parent, it is important that you tune in to your own thoughts and feelings. Take a moment to think about your child’s behavior, and to consider how to best respond to your child’s emotions. Having an intense, angry reaction is not going to help your child learn good coping skills. Being able to pause before reacting is going to help prevent escalation, help your child to calm down, and build trust in the relationship with your child.
As a parent, it is important to educate yourself on what is developmentally appropriate for your child. If you see a one-year- old child biting as purposely hurtful, or a two-year-old’s tantrums as manipulative, then you are more likely to react in a way that will escalate your child rather than calm them. A young child screaming out, “I hate you!” is their way of letting you know they are angry, frustrated, or upset. Naming the feeling for your child teaches them how to identify the feeling and lets them know that these feelings are normal. It also lets them know that you are there to support them and help them learn what to do with such big feelings.
Young children are learning which strategies work to get what they want or to avoid doing something they don’t want to do. Your child’s perspective is very different from yours. When your child is having a tantrum because they can’t wear shorts on a cold winter day, remind yourself that your child is small and is still learning. Give your child some alternatives that are appropriate and acceptable.
We want children to feel safe in expressing their emotions. Avoid minimizing or talking children out of their feelings. Telling them not to be sad or scared, or telling them not to cry does not make the feeling go away. When feelings are minimized or ignored, they get expressed through aggressive words or action, or children turn their feelings inward, which can lead to depression or anxiety.
Parenting can be stressful, and mistakes are part of raising a child. We can’t be calm, cool, and collected all the time. Apologize when you make a mistake and set things right. This is part of building a relationship and is good role modeling for children.
Signs that your child may need professional help: Displays little or no emotion, shows extreme emotion, unusually aggressive, difficult to soothe, shows little interest in playing with others, or little interest in toys, overly impulsive, distractible, withdrawn, or sudden behavior changes. Professional help is available, with options for play therapy, individual therapy, and family therapy.
Lorraine Njos, MSW is a licensed independent clinical social worker and an IMH-E infant mental health specialist providing child and adolescent therapy for the South Central Human Relations Center, which serves Dodge, Steele and Waseca counties.
