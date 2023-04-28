I tend to be fairly apolitical. I have strong opinions, surely. I have politicians that I like and ones that I really don’t care for, which I think is pretty common with most people. I have no party preference, choosing instead to vote for the person running and what they stand for, rather than declaring a straight ticket.
Unfortunately, for the last several national elections, it seems that we choose between the lesser of two evils, if you will. I often vote for the candidate that is the best between two not good choices. And even though we are over a year away from the next Presidential election, it seems we’re setting up for the same “lesser of two evil” scenarios with Joe Biden’s announcement to run again for his second term.
Joe Biden’s announcement reminded me of something. In 2016, during the Fall right before elections, there were clown sightings all over the nation. People dressed in, most often, evil clown masks and sometimes suits, showing up to scare people in odd places. They would often show up, in the dark, and simply stay in a place, without saying anything, to create fear. A dear friend of mine actually encountered a clown in the middle of the road while driving home. The clown just stared at her and wouldn’t move from her path. Eventually, the standoff ended and the clown allowed her to pass. Unsettling, for sure.
At that time, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were facing off in the Presidential election race. There was a facepalm meme with Captain Piccard lamenting that one of them was going to win the election. And that was basically how I felt. Again, a “lesser of two evils” scenario.
I thought Trump did a good enough job. At least he wasn’t a career politician. And his offensiveness never bothered me, as I tend to be offensive at times without meaning to. Some people called him “God’s man” and I apologize in advance to my Christian friends for never fully embracing that belief. Suddenly those people who thought he was “God’s man” are backing off that stance in this election cycle. Perhaps God changed His mind? Apparently, He can be fickle that way.
Back to the clowns. I honestly felt that the clowns were a representation of where we were in that election cycle as a nation. You couldn’t make that up. The clowns seemed to reflect what was going on in the country at that time.
Fast forward to the current state of politics. We have people in office who are blatant liars, those who have been there for decades, those who physically cannot show up to do their jobs and numerous administrative agencies, who are unelected people, making laws (I have never been a believer in administrative law at its core, but that’s another story). And we wonder why the utopia we envisioned is descending into chaos.
In the midst of this, we have a possible replay of the past. Make no mistake, the clowns are back for this new election cycle. This time, however, they apparently aren’t wearing masks.
Dr. Emma Hansen is a licensed foster care provider, trainer, writer and educator. She can be reached at theitthingmama@yahoo.com.