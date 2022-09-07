Don’t worry, be happy.
So went the lyrics of a 1988 song by Bobby McFerrin, a simple song that received a Grammy award as the song of the year. That was 34 years ago, for crying in the beer, and maybe 34 years ago it was easier to be prodded into being happy by a silly refrain than it is today.
We hadn’t had many of the things that changed our lives yet – 9/11, Covid, constant and widespread use of the Internet and cellphones with an expectation of immediate response, Ms. Google, gps navigation, and any number of other technological improvements (or maybe not) that we live with always today.
I think we may have still had the 55 miles per hour speed limit on our highways, if you can think back to those much longer car rides to get to point B from point, either knowing where you were going or using an atlas.
We also didn’t have robocalls and the really annoying – really annoying – recorded messages about suspicious activities on our Amazon accounts, spoofing, and calls identified as coming from somewhere or someone, maybe even a neighbor or yourself, about car warranty or school loans.
I didn’t have caller ID in those days so when the phone rang, you just answered it, and were either very pleased to hear from someone or not when it was a sales call from someone or someplace that you didn’t want to hear from. I’m pretty sure the creepy people who want to steal instead of work were making calls then but it wasn’t from a power dialer and it wasn’t a recording.
On last Saturday and Sunday, I had a series of 27 calls – nine in each of three series – about suspicious activity and possible charges of $749 on my Amazon account. For two of the three series, I was not home so my land line voice mail recorded the messages – identical – and the telephone numbers – 18 different numbers. For the middle nine, from 7 to 8:35 p.m., I was home and either answered and hung up immediately or let it go to voice mail to see if it was the same message in the same recorded voice. It was.
The 27 calls came from “private callers”, “unknown callers” and a variety of cities and towns in New York State. The recording said it was important to press one and be connected to an Amazon customer care agent. But, dear readers three, I didn’t do that and I urge you never to do that either. I can see why people might cave into this after such a large number of calls thinking that the company must really care about you to keep calling. Not.
Amazon and other mega large retailers are estimated to be named in 10 to 30 million calls like this each and every month. And it must work, because this fraudulent behavior continues. And the suspicious activity calls are just a drop in the bucket of the scam calls.
So, never engage. Ask your provider if it can block calls. Cell phone calls from unknown callers are easy to block. Do that. Land line calls, not so much, but some have filters that don’t allow the calls to go through.
Erase the messages. Laugh if you can.
Don’t worry, be happy and don’t let the thieves spoil your day.