Whether it's a trip to the fair, a family gathering or just relaxing on the patio, many Minnesotans are enjoying what's left of the warm summer months. Often times, those celebrations involve having a few alcoholic drinks. Unfortunately, too many people get caught up in the fun and lose track of how much they've consumed, leading to a DWI arrest.
To help keep Minnesotans safe, the Steele County Sheriff's Office is participating with law enforcement statewide in a DWI enforcement and awareness campaign August 19-September 5. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinates the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Alcohol and drugs impair your judgement and you may think you're fine to drive, when in reality you are not. Getting behind the wheel while impaired is dangerous and selfish. It can lead to arrest, or even worse, serious injury or death. Don't take the chance. Always plan for a sober ride.
Impaired is impaired
Law enforcement will be looking for drivers who appear impaired, whether by alcohol or other substances. Driving while impaired by any substance is illegal. This includes the recently legalized THC edible products like gummies and beverages. Drugged driving incidents are on the rise, and it's a growing concern for Minnesota law enforcement.
Sobering statistics
• During the last five summers (May-August), 203 people died in drunk driving-related crashes.
• More than one of every five deaths (23%) on Minnesota roads is drunk driving-related.
• Alcohol-related crashes not only take lives, they change them forever. An average of 344 life-changing injuries (2017-2021) are caused by alcohol-related crashes each year.
• Drugged driving accounted for 6,769 incidents from 2012-2016 compared with 15,133 from 2017-2021. That's a 123% increase over a five-year period.
DWI consequences
• Loss of license for up to a year, thousands of dollars in costs and possible jail time.
• Repeat DWI offenders, as well as first-time offenders arrested at 0.16 and above blood alcohol-concentration, must use ignition interlock in order to regain legal driving privileges or face at least one year without a driver's license.
• Offenders with three or more offenses are required to use interlock for three to six years, or they will never regain driving privileges.
Make a plan
• Designate a sober driver, use a safe alternative transportation option, or stay at the location of the celebration.
• Speak up. Offer to be a designated driver or be available to pick up a loved on anytime, anywhere. If you see an impaired person about to get behind the wheel, get them a safe ride home.
• If you plan to drive, refrain from drugs, whether legally or illegally obtained. Impaired is impaired.
• If you don't yet know how a medication will affect your judgement, coordination and reaction time, either have someone else drive or wait to take it until after you get home.
• Buckle up. The best defense against drunken impaired drivers.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.