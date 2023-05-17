While I subscribe to both local newspapers, there are times I feel the need to get a wider view of the world. Since I theoretically qualify as a professional journalist, I certainly encourage buying actual newspapers, rather than just going on-line. Try swatting flies, wrapping up fish guts after cleaning a catch, or igniting a campfire to see how many more uses a good newspaper has over a laptop. I haven’t had to recharge a paper yet.
Picking up a good metro newspaper affords me the opportunity to read more specialized articles. To be honest, the first thing I do is go directly to the music section, because I like to check up on the latest scores. Yeah, I know, narrowly focused, and perhaps unnecessary to some, but it’s especially the high school section that interests me, if only to reassured myself that our local gene pool appears better than other ones. Tribalism exists, like it or not.
Thus it was quite nice to see an interview with one of our maestros, this one for the spring orchestra season, which historically plays to our forte.
(Paper): “Maestro, you led your orchestra to the state finals last season. A few bigger schools that had higher expectations fell to your apparent prowess. How does it look this year?”
(Maestro): “Well, as you know, we graduated several seniors from last year’s group, including a significant part of our string section. We’ve got our first violin, Jennifer, returning, although we had to wait a few weeks into our practices before she was done with the winter choir season. She took top individual honors in the aria event, plus added her talents to the a cappella group in their run at a title as well.”
(Paper): “Is it true that she’s been recruited by several college opera programs?”
(Maestro): “Yes, even as early as her breakout freshman season, but she’s remained noncommittal to focus mostly on her high school career for now. However, it wouldn’t surprise me to see her with, say, the Minnesota Opera someday. And I think while her voice might get her smaller parts, she can take a bow to anyone on the violin, even though some would say that’s really the pits.”
(Paper): “Moving upward in size, how does it look?”
(Maestro): “Well, Eric remains our leading bass person, playing the three-quarter upright with us, having come off a great fall season with the jazz ensemble, and playing electric bass for the winter pep band season. We were really lucky that the fishing coach lets him alter his schedule with their bass section to let him play in our tournaments.”
(Paper): “And the rest of the strings?”
(Maestro): “Well, we’re doing okay with several first chairs moving up from the junior varsity this year. But, there’s always room for cello.”
(Paper): “You caused a bit of a stir with a few folks due to your opinions regarding minor school activities, such as sports. Any blow-back locally?”
(Maestro): “Well, I don’t like to be taken out of context, but it was just a deep feeling that ANY activity that engages kids’ growing bodies is important. Some people think only highly skilled activities that are potentially life-long participation ones are worth letting a student wear the school letter jacket, but that’s too narrow, at least in my mind. Not everyone has the fine motor control, or maybe the family support needed to excel at music. Hard physical activities, like football or hockey seem adequate to fill in the time gap and give them a relatively healthful method of letting off steam. I know our marching band thinks it’s an interesting break between their playing time against an opponent to have some guys come out on the field and toss a few balls around. It’s entertaining, and makes them feel like an important part of the school when they do. Not everyone is cut out for instruments.”
(Paper): “Well, on that note, any predictions for the upcoming season?”
(Maestro): “Beethoven got us to the finals last year. We expect to be Bach this spring.”
Um, yeah, if only, right?
