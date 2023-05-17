While I subscribe to both local newspapers, there are times I feel the need to get a wider view of the world. Since I theoretically qualify as a professional journalist, I certainly encourage buying actual newspapers, rather than just going on-line. Try swatting flies, wrapping up fish guts after cleaning a catch, or igniting a campfire to see how many more uses a good newspaper has over a laptop. I haven’t had to recharge a paper yet.


Although officially retired, Don Nollet does occasional work as a substitute teacher in area schools and is an instructor of traditional Japanese arts of Karate-do and aikido.

