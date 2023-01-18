“A man who has all the answers has not been asked all the questions.”
(Quote attributed to translation of Kung Fu Tze, a.k.a., Confucius)
Having grown up, somewhat, during the countercultural revolution that begged us to “Question authority, before the authorities question you”, it doesn’t seem so counter when you consider that everything from proper scientific inquiry to courtroom trial procedures, and even some aspects of polite conversation involve this concept. There exists an educational legend which alleges that when a professor of philosophy asked an essay question “Why?”, the most perfect answer (getting an A+) was simply “Why not?”. Of course, anyone with a sense of Godel’s incompleteness theorems concerning the limits of provability in formal axiomatic mathematics/logic theorems simply eye-rolls at the thought, I suspect.
Over a dozen years ago---in 2008, to be exact---I wrote an article for the OPP poetry section comparing Japanese haiku to the slightly longer tanka. For the record, haiku have three lines of five-seven-five syllables; while the tanka adds two more lines of seven syllables each. Typically a single haiku may pose a simple question for perusal, or make an insightful statement into life’s beauty and/or impermanence; whereas the added lines of a tanka can either attempt to answer said question, or pose a deeper question to the initial statement. I won’t regale the particulars, but it does set things up for some potentially enjoyable repartee. Thinking of questions to ask, or answers that could have/should have been given might explain significant insomnia for many of us.
While language can clarify, it can also have the opposite effect of clouding any issue, intentionally or otherwise. My preference thereto is simply: “Eschew obfuscation”. See?
Such is the purpose of much technical jargon, colloquial argot and subcultural slang. Thus, “crowd control” means one thing to a mining power shovel operator and another thing to a police officer. “Mass density” changes its interpretation depending upon whether you’re an atomic physicist or a Catholic priest. As a teacher, I often have students ask “Can I go to the bathroom?”, for which my stock answer is “Not in here!”. In general, it’s good to be specific.
Of course, I do occasionally run into revelatory trains of thought for which no ticket was previously bought. A recent conversation with a friend, who was going through divorce, brought to mind a one-liner I heard from a comedian. Expressing empathy, I said “My ex should have been on one of those planes that hit the buildings on 9/11---in my opinion, anyway”. He looked at me and queried “As a passenger or a terrorist?’ Darn it, good question…
This might simply be another indication of a rather flippant attitude toward the attempted solemnity of life my father also carried at times. Back in the late 1940s, in an era where most important buildings had a uniformed door guardian as a matter of both courtesy and control, my father was standing outside the door of the hospital where he worked, awaiting my mother to arrive with the family car. Dressed for review in his formal navy whites, he was apparently mistaken for such a doorman, and approached by a rather anxious man in a hurry. “Quick, can you call me a taxi?” asked the interloper. Nonplussed, dad looked him in the eye and said “You’re a taxi”, fortunately just as mom arrived to pick him up, leaving a dazed & confused victim of wry humor.
Perhaps the most important question in this New Year is whether or not the Minnesota Vikings will win the Super Bowl. I am typing this column in late December, but for 56 years “No” has been fairly accurate. Why? Why not?