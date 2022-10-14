I love dogs, but occasionally my dogs don’t love each other. If you spend enough time in the canine world eventually there will be a fight and knowing what to do and what not to do in those situations is very important. Lately I’ve had a number of beagles and they have been bred for years to be part of a pack, and being part of the pack means individuals need to get along. One would think they never fight, but they occasionally do. Breaking up a dog fight is both harrowing, and if done incorrectly, dangerous.

Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.

