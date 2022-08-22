How many times have you heard it said that life is a mystery? Whom you were born to. Whom you married or didn’t marry. The people who came into your life at just the right time.
The other day I led worship services in three Owatonna care centers. For many of those people, their mysteries are “Why am I living as long as I am?”; “Why am I dealing with my particular issues?”; “What changes are still ahead for me?” Some wonder where God is in all of this. Why me, why now?
People have told me they came to trust in God’s love based on Bible stories they learned as a child. Others have told me they learned to trust God because of the beauty they saw in nature and the seasons of new growth and dying back repeated again and again year after year.
Nearly 40 years ago I was on a retreat — a gathering of women to consider the spiritual aspects of life. Our retreat leader was describing totems, objects from nature used over time by native American tribes and clans. Totems defined their roles and responsibilities and their relationships with each other and creation. He pointed to a cross hanging on the wall of the retreat center and said, “That is the Christian totem, what we say we are about.”
I looked at the cross and saw the pain, suffering and abandonment Jesus experienced. I knew I wasn’t being asked to undergo that identical experience, but I knew I was being asked to be willing to undergo what might be my suffering in my lifetime. I was immediately in turmoil. I told God in my mind and heart that I could not do that. That I didn’t want to do that. Then I heard God say, “My love will be enough for you.”
“No God,” I said, “You don’t get it. I can’t do it and I don’t want to do it.” God said again, “My love will be enough for you.” Back and forth we argued, and then I gave in.
Years later I met a young woman artist working as a bank teller to pay her bills. We talked about different types of art she had done. She said in college she had to do a project of making a picture completely out of words. I asked her if she could do that for me out of the words I heard from God. I now have a 10”x17” drawing of six trees of various sizes made entirely out of the words “My love will be enough for you.” It hangs in my bedroom. I see it dozens of times a day. It is the reminder I need and turn to, one that has proven true in my life.
What about you? Do you have something that reminds you to trust? That reminds you of why you trust, or whom or what you trust? Or why you trust? If so, how does it make a difference?
Pat Postlewaite is a retired social worker who has loved living, working and volunteering in Owatonna since 1970. She has written for the local paper in the past, including a column on loss issues.
