That face you make when you stub your toe or when your shin hits the trailer hitch on the back of a vehicle. Did you just imagine it? Yeah, that’s what pain looks like.
Or when your favorite football team misses the game-winning field goal? Vikings fans know that all too well.
Of course, we all experience painful situations and handle pain differently. Some people take medication, and others don’t. Something that may hurt one of us may not affect someone else. Much like how pain can affect us so uniquely, so are the ways that we show it.
The face you make when something hurts is the pain that we can see. But sometimes people will cover it up so others don’t notice. Some people are rather magical and their ability to do this is Oscar-worthy. There’s a good chance most everyone has stowed away some pain or hidden how they felt when something hurt. But I don’t think that’s any good for anybody.
All too often, we try to be tough. But for who? Do we do it so we don’t look weak? Do we do it because we’re scared? Who are we afraid of disappointing if something hurts? Or is it that if we don’t think about it or talk about it, it’ll just go away? Knowing that not one situation is the same as another, and people differ, makes this hard to identify if somebody’s covering up their pain.
We probably all have watched someone in our life cover up the pain they’re feeling. Likely we’ve all done it ourselves. I have observed that people who can talk through their pain or let out that scream when something hurts often find a way to move on and learn from it. However, how many times should you burn yourself taking a pizza out of the oven before you learn to use a pan or an oven mitt? Asking for a friend...
I can’t speak for anyone else, but I know I can make myself available when somebody needs to talk through something. I always have Band-Aids in the cabinet and an ice pack in the freezer, ready for whatever painful situation that could arise.
This time of year can bring so much joy, and I think we all have a responsibility to help spread that. So if you notice someone in some sort of pain, I challenge you to do your best to help them through it — or get them the ice pack they need.
Perhaps you’re the person who’s feeling the pain and you’re hiding it. Maybe try a small change to your routine or do whatever it is that’s causing you the pain to lessen and look for a more painless approach to reduce the chance. We don’t have enough time in any given day to put the effort in hiding anything that hurts us. Whether you need to push it out of your day or make it a priority to find a resolution, whatever hurts you can make you stronger, they say. So let it.
So try to slow down over the next month and ask yourself, are you hiding any pain? Be honest with yourself. Hopefully you’re not, but be observant of those around you that might be, and see if you can identify that and help them. After all, it’s the holiday season.