Did you ever have to make up your mind?
You pick up on one and leave the other behind.
It’s not often easy and not often kind.
Did you ever have to make up your mind?
— John Sebastian and The Lovin’ Spoonful, 1965
This song is really about choosing one girl and “leaving the other behind.” But it also seems apt for this season of elections. We are charged with choosing “one” and leaving the other candidate(s) behind. It’s not often easy and can be unkind, but time is running out and we have to make up our minds.
For some people, it is not difficult, because they vote a straight party ticket. Some are willing to cross over and vote a split-ticket. Others can be unsure up to the moment they enter the voting booth. I appreciate the opportunities locally to meet the candidates, hear what they have to say, and ask questions of them. There is much to be said about eying people up in person and deciphering their reasons for wanting to be elected.
I recently watched an interesting TED Talk. The talk was given by Adam Grant (many qualifications after his name). It was entitled ”What Frogs in Hot Water Can Teach Us About Thinking Again.” He opened with “You may have heard if you drop a frog in a boiling pot of water he will jump out. But if you put him in lukewarm water and slowly heat it up the frog will not survive. The frog lacks the ability to rethink the situation. The frog doesn’t realize the lukewarm bath is really a deathtrap until it is too late.” (TED Talk “Adam Grant: What frogs in hot water can teach us about thinking again” May 11,2021)
Adam Grant goes on to ask if we are sometimes reluctant to rethink. Do we mistake confidence for competence? Do we recognize when a routine is really a rut? Do we think we are so intelligent that we have the “I am not biased” bias? Do we mistakenly think we have “grit” when we really should be thinking “quit”? I thought these were good questions to ponder in light of the upcoming election.
It behooves us all to be as informed as we can be on the issues and know where the candidates stand on them. It behooves the candidates to be honest about what their intentions are if elected. It is paramount that we vote. It is so sadly disrespectful to the men and women who have given their lives for the right to vote for us to say ”I‘m not into politics.” Or “They're all the same — crooks!” Or “I don’t feel qualified to vote.” Or, “My vote doesn’t make any difference.”
You vote. Then encourage your family, friends, and neighbors to vote. Volunteer to be an election judge. Offer to drive people to the polls. Ask people if they are registered to vote. Do they have a voting plan — do they know when and where they vote? Do they know about early voting? Same day registration? Minnesota continues to be the state that has the best voter turnout. Yay us!
Last, but not least, do you know that you can contribute to a candidate and get a rebate? Single people can donate up to $50 and receive the $50 back. Couples can contribute up to $100 and receive the same amount back. (Political Contribution Refund/Campaign Finance Board) You are allowed the rebate once a year.
Oh, and the story about the frog not jumping out of the pot if you slowly heat it up? A myth — just like so many things floating around this campaign season. Be sure you are not taken in by them.