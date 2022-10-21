Every day, I walk to a spot in the woods a couple miles from my home. I always carry a walking staff.
When I was younger, I thought it was an affectation — something I did for the purpose of woodsy style, not necessity. Lately I have come to appreciate the way it can contribute to balance. That third point of contact really adds to one’s stability. It also allows for extra help on uphill and downhill walks. So I have experience with a variety of walking staffs.
Sometimes I use a shock proof cane. Mine was made in Germany and can be expanded and contracted as needed. This allows folding to a compact eighteen inches for storage. The tip has a basket for winter hiking and a straight point for sure grip in the woods.
My second is a true walking staff made of aluminum. It has a handle that can be removed to reveal a screw in on the bottom for a camera. This base adds stability for complex photographs. I’ve used it many times and it really helps. This walking stick includes a thermometer and a compass in the handle. it telescopes out to about shoulder height, but can be contracted to any preferred length. I like mine set at just above my elbow. The tip is rubber and very grippy. I like it for the times I might want to keep something at more than arms length. Wild parsnip for example or, one time, an unruly raccoon. It also folds down to eighteen inches or so, making storage a breeze.
Lately I’ve been carrying a diamond willow staff. A low-tech version of a walking staff. The advantages are that this staff comes from the woods and swamps in which I like to wander. It’s organic and beautiful, apart from being functional. I got it at a silent auction fundraiser for a local nature center.
Diamond willow is not a species of willow, of which their are many, but instead refers to a condition. A particular kind of fungus that impacts smaller trees that grow in low spots out in the field. Naturally I decided to find some and see if i could create my own staff. I already have a small walnut sapling that had to go because of a fence I was going to put up. It sat in the garage drying for about five years. I never got around to carving it.
My diamond willow search began with some advice. I was told to look in low spots, it seems willows of all types hold their leaves a good deal longer than other trees at this time of year, making them easy to find. Many of the experts I consulted said whenever there’s a dip in the road the trees that grow there are frequently a good target. What my experts didn’t tell me was what it’s like to find one that’s the right size. The disadvantage of diamond willow is its weight. You want to select one that’s smaller so it isn’t so heavy. Ironically, the smaller the willow the less likely it is for the fungus to have a chance to grow and create the diamond pattern.
Bottom line is I have yet to find a suitable willow to carve. I’m going to keep looking. I need a winter project. Until then, I will use the walking sticks I have, and on my walks, keep an eye out for a suitable diamond willow to harvest.