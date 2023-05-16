On March 2, 1972, at the United California Bank, one of the biggest heists in American history took place. Thirty million dollars were stolen by a few professional criminals from Ohio. They would have gotten away with it too if they had remembered to wipe their fingerprints off from inside of a dishwasher.


Derek Delaney is a certified financial planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning at PharmDfp.com. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments