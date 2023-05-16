On March 2, 1972, at the United California Bank, one of the biggest heists in American history took place. Thirty million dollars were stolen by a few professional criminals from Ohio. They would have gotten away with it too if they had remembered to wipe their fingerprints off from inside of a dishwasher.
Thirty million dollars in 1972 is worth approx. $216,630,000 today. That is a huge sum of money, especially if we visualize it in the form of paper currency. That would require a lot of duffle bags to carry around. Lucky for us, the world has adopted an electronic payment system. Meaning the use of physical currency isn’t as needed as much as it once was.
However, this hasn’t stopped the Department of the Treasury from continuing to create physical currency through the United States Mint. It’s not surprising to learn that there are strict restrictions on the amount of paper currency the US Mint can produce. What is surprising is that there is very little restriction on minting coinage and the corresponding face values of those coins. This little known “loophole” is exactly where the idea of minting a one trillion-dollar coin was conceived in the early 90s.
Now in 2023, the idea of printing a trillion-dollar coin is again alive and well. The theory has been circulating through the media and major finance shows nationwide. But why?
Recently, congress has butted up against another debt ceiling crisis. Their credit card limit has once again been maxed out. Historically, congress has always voted to increase the debt ceiling, allowing the US Treasury to continue to issue debt to the public to finance our government’s many expenditures. In 2022, the government spent approx. 6.27 trillion and only brought in approx. 4.1 trillion in tax revenue. In addition to that, our government spending last year equated to roughly $3 out of every $10 of the goods and services provided in the US.
So, what can Congress do to allow themselves to continue to spend without exceeding their debt limit restrictions? Balancing their budget seems logical. But that would mean either increasing taxes or cutting entitlements. Both would be kiss of death options for political careers.
Instead, many people believe that the US Treasury could instruct the US Mint to produce a one-trillion-dollar platinum coin. That coin would then be handed over to the Federal Reserve and deposited into the US Treasury’s account, therefore paying down their “credit card” limit instantly by a trillion dollars.
The debt ceiling crises goes away, and Congress could again afford to spend money. Most people would look at that and ask, “wouldn’t that create another round of high inflation?” Afterall, all the stimulus money that Congress dumped into the economy in 2020 and 2021 was the primary reason for record inflation in 2022. Wouldn’t that happen all over again?
Proponents of the one-trillion-dollar coin say “no.” Their logic is that since the coin will never reach circulation within the US money supply, it wouldn’t produce inflation. Generous government spending, lower taxes, and no inflation. That’s a Michael Scott Win-Win-Win.
Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a free lunch. Government action always has a way of creating future problems for the private sector. If kicking a can down the road was an Olympic sport, our federal politicians would win gold. Now I don’t believe a trillion-dollar coin would create instant inflation in the same way that the American Rescue Plan did in 2021. However, it would produce a clear runway for Government spending to grow as a percentage of all American economic output. This would drastically reduce future economic prosperity. As always, it’s a problem we’d create for future generations to deal with.
There is no easy answer on how to create a more responsible federal budget. I don’t think minting a trillion-dollar coin is the answer. But if it does happen, I won’t be surprised if someone tries to steal it. That would make for the greatest heist documentary Netflix could ever produce.