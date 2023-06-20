Student loan debt has been a hotly debated topic for the last 3 years. The interest-free payment pause started in March of 2020 and thirty-nine months and nine extensions later, we are close to having payments start again. Student loan interest will begin accruing on September 1st and payments will begin in October. There is also no chance of another payment pause extension happening. When Congress passed their most recent debt ceiling deal, they enacted a provision that disallowed additional extensions.


  

Derek Delaney is a certified financial planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning at PharmDfp.com. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.

