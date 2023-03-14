One of the biggest purchases a person or couple will make in their lifetime is their home. It’s also not uncommon for that home to become one of the biggest assets they have. Meaning the purchase, upkeep, and payoff strategies on that house can have a significant impact on ones future financial wellbeing. To put more pressure on the situation, interest rates have increased at an unprecedented rate. In the summer of 2020, 30-year mortgage rates were below 3%. Today, they hover right around 7%. So how should a mortgage loan holder, who purchased or refinanced their home with a sub 3% interest rate, proceed with their payoff strategy? Let’s dig in.
First we need to make a few assumptions before we jump into our analysis. Let’s assume that Derek refinanced his home in 2020 for $300,000 with a 30-year mortgage at a 2.75% interest rate. Let’s also assume that he can expect an average investment rate of return over the next 22 years of 8%. Finally, let’s assume that the has an additional $300/month of excess cash he can deploy somewhere. So the question becomes, does he use his $300/month to pay his mortgage off early, invest, or do a combination of both?
The monthly mortgage payment in this scenario would be $1,224.72. Making this payment each month for the next 360 months would pay off his mortgage. Derek would also pay $140,899.20 in interest over the life of that loan. So, the faster he pays his mortgage off, the less he’ll pay in overall interest. If Derek decides to use the extra $300/month and apply it toward his mortgage, he will pay it off in 263 months and will have paid $101,001.36 in interest. Meaning, he’d save $39,897 in interest alone paying the mortgage off faster. That’s a very attractive outcome.
Now, let’s assume that instead of putting his $300/month toward his mortgage, he invests that money. As an apples-to-apples comparison, investing $300/month for 263 months at an 8% average rate of return would give Derek $215,938 in his investment account. He would also still owe $107,082.85 on his mortgage at that point. Derek could than take his after tax investment money of $183,547 and pay-off the remaining balance of his mortgage. Leaving him with $76,464 in cash and no mortgage at month 263. A far better outcome than using the $300 of excess cash to pay down his mortgage faster.
What happens if he doesn’t hit his 8% rate of return target? Instead, let’s assume he earns a 5% interest rate. His after-tax account balance would then be $122,611. Meaning he’d have $15,529 in cash and no mortgage at month 263. To break even in this scenario, Derek would need to earn an average rate of return in his investment account of 3.97%. Currently, there are money market and bank savings products that are paying more than that. So, in this scenario, it’s obviously better to pay the bare minimum on your mortgage and invest the rest.
But what about the people who hate debt? Does it make sense to do a combination of both? If you put $150 toward your mortgage and invested $150, what would that look like? You’d have your mortgage paid off in 304 months. At that same point, you’d have an after-tax investment account balance of $126,709. This is a better outcome compared to paying your mortgage off in 263 months with your extra $300 and then investing that $300 plus the original $1,224.72 mortgage payment over the remaining 41 months to get to the same 304-month period. Splitting your $300 toward your mortgage and toward an investment account will provide you with $63,667 more in after-tax cash in the end.
In comparison, investing your extra $300/month instead of splitting it between your mortgage and investment account, will leave you with an extra $61,643 of after-tax cash. Again, paying the bare minimum on your mortgage and investing the rest wins out again.
As you can tell, there are very few scenarios where paying extra money toward a sub 3% mortgage interest rate is most beneficial from a bottom line standpoint. This even applies to 15-year mortgage loans. You’d have an extra $14,581 in cash by paying the bare minimum and investing the extra $300 on a 15-year mortgage, using these same assumptions. The break-even investment return in this scenario would be 4.71%.
In the end, many variables need to be analyzed to find the optimal outcome. Investment risk tolerance, debt tolerance, and financial priorities need to be considered in addition to the numbers. Among it all, one statement is certain. Regardless of what strategy you choose, taking action sooner than later is always better due to mortgage loans being front-loaded with interest.
Having a sub 3% mortgage interest rate provides many financial opportunities. Make sure you’re taking full advantage of them!
Derek Delaney is a certified financial planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning at PharmDfp.com. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.