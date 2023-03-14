One of the biggest purchases a person or couple will make in their lifetime is their home. It’s also not uncommon for that home to become one of the biggest assets they have. Meaning the purchase, upkeep, and payoff strategies on that house can have a significant impact on ones future financial wellbeing. To put more pressure on the situation, interest rates have increased at an unprecedented rate. In the summer of 2020, 30-year mortgage rates were below 3%. Today, they hover right around 7%. So how should a mortgage loan holder, who purchased or refinanced their home with a sub 3% interest rate, proceed with their payoff strategy? Let’s dig in.


Derek Delaney is a certified financial planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning at PharmDfp.com. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.

