While I tend to focus my autumn fallings on amateur anglers and nimrods (meaning: most of us), a few stories have been gleaned over the years from friends. Much of this involves those outside the official rules, so take heart. Justice happens occasionally.
Aside from the egregious cases that make the news feed, such as out-of-state anglers caught with huge excess numbers of fish, there are occasionally lesser reported ones. And by “professionals,” I’m referring to poachers, who profit from conveniently circumventing the rules. These are not simply errors of judgment, like a co-worker in my mining days who forgot to take the winter (darkhouse) fish spear out of his vehicle and was found with it (in his trunk) near a stream in early spring, by a conservation officer. Nor should we should forget or forgive the guys who catch a big fish one day and slip it into their freezer for later prize-winning at ice fishing festivals, but I’m talking about people who should know better, considering their sketchy activities’ risk.
My friend in Grand Rapids tells me that one of his female employees was asked by her significant other to accompany him on a nighttime expedition. This was not for the more obvious amorous excursions, but as a cover in that order should they be asked what is the point of parking on a lonely trail. Yes, her beau was an archer intending to shine for some venison. With his bow strung in the second seat of the vehicle for quick access, they just happened to be pulled over by a game warden while slowly driving down a dirt road. As it turns out, when my friend had entered the car and saw a huge buck knife on the front seat, she had carefully slipped it under her cushion to prevent possible injuries. It was after the fine was ticketed to her beloved that he asked what happened to it. She had unintentionally hidden his “out” — that knife was to cut the bowstring to prevent being fined for the violation of a strung bow inside vehicle cab. (As an archer, I am familiar with this, stringing & unstringing my recurve bow, or simply keeping it, or especially the compound version, in the trunk.)
The other major capture was in that same area, where it was highly suspected that a certain individual was harvesting assorted game outside the season. He was very clever, rarely appearing to be in violation. He was even quite familiar with the laws as they apply to search & seizure, because without an individual’s cooperation, technically (according to our Constitution, a fact I have heard directly from a northern Minnesota judge), a warrant is required. Cooperation is a matter of choice otherwise. (Side note: my spearfishing coworker, above, gladly opened his trunk. Seeing is bereaving.) One evening the game warden appeared, with backup from the sheriff’s department, with such a warrant, describing the approximate weight and sex of a moose, the carcass of which was hanging in a barn on the property. This stunned the miscreant, and he soon found out how they knew. The moose had a radio tracking device attached to its antlers, and when it stopped moving, it was quite easy to ascertain its location through simple triangulation!
For the record, I heard these stories over forty years ago, when I was still up north. I avoided the temptation myself one snowy November day when I saw a moose grazing while I was hunting deer during the rifle season. As much as people out of work might have appreciated the free meat, my tracks led directly back to my (then) new $9,000 pickup truck. The penalty, along with fines and loss of privileges, is confiscation of weapons and vehicles. Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time. Plus, I follow the rules. Trust me, I can do stupid things well within the law.