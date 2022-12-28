How are those Christmas decorations looking about now? The glitz and shimmer worn off yet? The tree looking a bit bent, even with the artificial needles and bright lights?
At least after Thanksgiving we could put away the colored corn, multicolored pumpkins, a few gourds and replace them with the Christmas decor.
It is time to get out the boxes and bins. I always treasured the house resurrection job on New Year’s Day as a way to have a clean slate for the new year. Get it all cleaned up so I could go back to work with a clean house and a fresh start.
The problem is that in my enthusiasm of decorating for Christmas, I just sort of left the junk and scraps in the bottom of the bins and now need to scrabble through the odd fake poinsettia leaves, pieces of tinsel, tree decor hooks and tissue paper to clean up for the clean up, so to speak.
When I decorate for Christmas, it is an affair. I get out the eggnog and fruit cake and make an occasion of it.
I can remember several years that were special occasions. I had been sick one year and my husband’s brother, wife and kids came over and decorated for us. It was such fun.
Another time when I was alone and dreading the whole decorating scene, I had a neighborhood party and every guest had to put at least one decoration on the tree. There is always a closet decorator in the crowd who takes on the chore of rearranging and adding here and there. It looked magnificent and a whole lot better than the years when the kids attached the bulbs all across the bottom of the tree. I had to sneak them upward a few at a time on the sly.
I don’t have a tree anymore. A couple years ago an Arizona winter resident and neighbor was having family visit for the holidays and was pondering the purchase of a tree. I had this very full narrow beauty that just fit our condos so I loaned it to them. I got along so well without it, I gifted the thing and now we are both happy. I still have wreaths for my doors, candles, centerpieces, bowls of bulbs and Christmas snacks so all is good.
As you are playing the last of the Christmas music, finishing up the snack mix and putting away the bright Christmas bulbs, count your blessings, remember the good times with family and friends.
Give an extra gift to the food bank because they will have a long lean time after the pre-holiday giving. Spend some extra time with the charity of your choice as someone needs your time and talents.
There are a lot of people out there without a tree to undecorate, a house to unclutter and not a lot of positive nostalgia, let alone food.
Mary Monson is a longtime resident of Owatonna. Reach her at marymonson35@gmail.com.
