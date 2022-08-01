The sole remaining summer milestone is nearly upon us- the Steele County Free Fair. As we breeze (too quickly) through summer, it seems we have particular milestones along the way that we anticipate. The kickoff to summer is always exciting, followed by the Fourth of July, and then comes the Fair, just before we prepare to head back to school or our regular yearly routines.

Ryan Gillespie, an Owatonna native is a Mortgage Banker. She lives in Owatonna with her son Jayden and pup Joey. She can be reached at RLGillespie@Bremer.com

