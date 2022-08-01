...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The sole remaining summer milestone is nearly upon us- the Steele County Free Fair. As we breeze (too quickly) through summer, it seems we have particular milestones along the way that we anticipate. The kickoff to summer is always exciting, followed by the Fourth of July, and then comes the Fair, just before we prepare to head back to school or our regular yearly routines.
The Free Fair has always been an event that our family enjoyed together. Growing up, I couldn’t get enough of the rides. Except the Zipper- I definitely had enough of that one. If you’re not family, The Zipper is a ride that spins while it spins. Enough said.
We enjoyed wandering the Four Seasons and collecting goodies from the various stands. I also loved wandering the 4H exhibits, especially the photography displays. The games were also a draw for my sisters and me. We enjoyed the balloon popping game, the colorful whiffle goblet game and the simple ones, such as “Pick a Duck.” We would accumulate our smaller prizes throughout the week in hopes of trading them in for a larger stuffed animal or memento- something special to remember the week by. My proudest earning was a gigantic green frog. He and I may have rode the ferris wheel once or twice, but he definitely didn’t get to share my funnel cake.
Speaking of Fair food, my absolute favorite choices growing up were shish-ka-bobs, cheese curds, corn dogs, and mini donuts. I still believe Tom Thumb sets the standard for those sweet little greasy O’s.
Now, let’s jump ahead in time a bit to 2007. My son Jayden was born and time at the fair has looked quite different ever since. Wandering the fair with fellow friends or grown ups is incredibly simple once you get to experience pushing a stroller through the incredibly busy midway! But it was well worth it.
Jayden was a fan of many rides when he was younger, and enjoyed the games as well- even the ones that we would surely never win. It was sure fun to try, though! He loved to watch the fish in the Muckle building and enjoyed the baby farm animal walk-through. When Jayden was quite young be began showing animals at the fair. This has been a huge learning experience for me as we didn’t grow up with any 4H experience. It has been amazing to see him patiently work with cows, goats and sheep over the last several years. He takes this activity very seriously and does an incredible job. I am excited to see him show this year.
This year will be my second as a volunteer, helping out at the Four Seasons. What an amazing experience! It has been wonderful to get behind-the scenes and to better appreciate all of the work that goes in to the Free Fair. Our community has so much to be proud of, as the Fair definitely does not just “come together” effortlessly.
As we close in on Fair week, I encourage you to consider attending, volunteering and experiencing all the wonderful aspects of our Steele County Free Fair. It is an incredible happening that is right in our backyards (literally for some)! I hope to “see you at the fair” and look forward to our community coming together for a safe and fun-filled week!
Ryan Gillespie, an Owatonna native is a Mortgage Banker. She lives in Owatonna with her son Jayden and pup Joey. She can be reached at RLGillespie@Bremer.com
