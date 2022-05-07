I was sitting in my bedroom Monday night when my phone blew up, both from several news alerts and a string of scared, upset and angry women trying to make sense of what they just read.
Due to a leaked draft opinion — the legality of that act is neither here nor there for the purpose of this specific piece — it would appear the United States Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that secures abortion as a constitutional right. In fact, the leaked draft, which was confirmed by Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. as authentic, shows five justices agree to overturn the precedent.
To break it down in simple terms, the biggest impact we would see in a future without Roe v. Wade is the abortion bans or restrictions that are likely to occur in more than 20 states. Many of these states already have “trigger laws” in place, which will immediately ban or severely restrict abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. These laws are essentially abortion bans in waiting, and some states still have decades-old anti-abortion laws on the books that were simply never repealed after Roe v. Wade became law in 1973.
The opinion states abortion is a “profound moral issue,” and perhaps this holds true for many Americans, but we each hold our own moral compass. For those who stand firmly against government overreach, imagine if you allowed elected officials to tell you what your morals should be, including, but not limited to, drinking alcohol, eating meat on Sundays, cursing, gambling and who you should and shouldn’t be intimate with.
We all have different moral compasses, and to try to align an entire country’s compass — say, by a certain religious standard — is impossible to do successfully. Did you know that in Judaism, law mandates abortion when pregnancy endangers the life of a mother? And Jewish law defines a mother’s life to be endangered if it threatens either her physical or psychological well being. Therefore, abortion bans quite literally violate the religious freedom this very country of ours was founded on.
Anti-abortion laws are not about freedom of religion; they are about enforcing only specific religious beliefs on everyone else. But that is only one, not-so-small problem that stems from throwing out Roe v. Wade.
So I would have to agree, this is indeed a profound moral issue, but I do not believe it is abortion that is the issue here. For me, the truly profound moral issue is the government imposing restrictions on what a person can and cannot do with their body. I know this isn’t that far of a stretch for all readers to wrap their heads around, especially after more than a year of battle cries over whether or not to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine. The reality is, if you are pro-choice about vaccinations, you should be pro-choice about reproductive health, too.
Pregnancy is painful, difficult and for many people dangerous — no one should be forced to do it. I’m not going to get into the difficult conversations of how a rape victim shouldn’t be forced to carry a pregnancy, which is the product of a crime against her, to term. I’m also not going to get into a debate on whether or not teenagers who are not yet able to take care of themselves should be expected to bring a child into this world after a night of peer pressure. What I would like to point out, however, is that there are very real complications that can come from pregnancy, and we all know at least one person who did everything “right” to avoid getting pregnant, and yet it still happened.
There are many medical reasons that call for a termination of pregnancy. These include, but are not limited to, fetal abnormalities that could result in fetal death before or shortly after birth, anencephaly that is a neural tube deformation that affects the brain and causes many babies to die shortly after they are born, placental abruption, cancer and — of course — ectopic pregnancies, where a fertilized egg implants somewhere outside of the uterus and can cause the woman to hemorrhage and die. All of these very real, awful and terrifying medical conditions would no longer qualify for a medical abortion under certain laws ready to come into play with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
I feel most opponents to abortion rights are hyper-focused on the fetus, thus completely ignoring the very important and inarguable medical fact: being pregnant involves taking the mother’s body — her uterus, her blood, her vital organs — and using it to save the life of another person. We have another common term for that: organ donation.
It is uncontroversial in this country that organ donation should never be forced, and people are under no legal obligation to donate their organs to save even their own children’s lives after they are born. If someone does not check the box that they would like to be an organ donor, the law has to honor that person’s wishes after they die and cannot harvest potentially perfectly capable and viable organs that could save the lives of others. This could mean that, with abortion bans in play, a dead body would have more rights than a woman who does not want to put her body through the risk and debilitating nature that is pregnancy itself.
I do not want to see more women have to make the difficult decision on whether or not they need to terminate a pregnancy, but I cannot idly stand by and watch the most egregious form of government overreach take place without speaking up.
This is a profound moral issue, but do not let the smoke and mirrors blind you to what the actual issue is.