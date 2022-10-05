One way to conserve water over the summer and fall is to look for alternatives to the traditional Kentucky bluegrass lawn. While bluegrass lawns tolerate foot traffic, they often require more maintenance in terms of mowing, weed control, and watering than other lawn alternatives.

strauss_water_conservation.jpg

Prairie grasses and flowers can be a low-maintenance, water-conserving option for many homeowners. (Photo courtesy of Clean River Partners)

Kevin Strauss is the community engagement coordinator at Clean River Partners.

