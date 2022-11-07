I was recently asked by a young woman how I grew in to my successful mortgage business. As a Dance major from Gustavus and a former church office administrator I truly love this question.
While growing up, confidence never was my strongest characteristic. I struggled with insecurity regarding my lack of athleticism, my body, my knowledge of particular things and my social skills, to name a few. I felt most confident when around my family or closest trusted friends. I questioned my stance on socio-economic issues and feared the notion of disagreeing with somebody and how they would treat me if we didn’t see eye to eye.
This year I experienced the joy of turning 40. I always had imagined that upon each decade of my life rolling in to the next that I would have some “a-ha” moments where confidence would naturally leap to a new level and self-assuredness would create an inner Superwoman.
Reality check: that doesn’t happen. Confidence is a trait that grows within you through much work if you aren’t gifted with it from the get-go. And please do not mistake confidence with extrovert-ism. I believe those to be two separate buckets. In fact oftentimes the most outgoing person in the room may carry the least amount of confidence.
If you were to meet me today I hope you would see me as a self-assured and confident woman. So what changed over time? Or am I just a great actress…?
Almost 15 years ago I studied incredibly hard as I prepared to leap in to a new job field. I decided to pursue a career as a mortgage banker. Growing my confidence was the only way I could possibly survive this new pathway. I needed to be out and about, unafraid to meet new people and bold enough to ask for new business. And it was terrifying. Of the many thoughts that I had to consistently fight to ignore, one continued to bubble closer to the surface than I cared for: I wasn’t good enough to compete in a field that I felt was reserved for more capable people. I told myself I would fail. We’ll call it subconscious self-sabotage.
What happened next? Did I quit? No. Did I stop attending meetings where I knew no one? No. Did I curl up in the fetal position when I was competing to earn new business? Not a chance.
I got up every single day (and still do!) and did everything I could to make my clients and referral partners feel incredibly important. I responded to work requests during the weekend and late in to the evening after a typical 9-5 work day would be complete. I called to meet with local business leaders to see who they could connect me to, and how I could help them in their professional or personal journeys. When I am told “no” I respond professionally and take the path not yet travelled. But most importantly, I applaud myself for the strides I have taken in recent decades to appreciate my abilities and to find confidence in the powers I do excel in. I have the power to make other people smile, and to make them feel cared for. I have the power to gently quiet those that actively try to make me feel inferior. I have the power to seek avenues to build others up and to learn how to discover their own confidence.
Fear is often the greatest villain when it comes to building your confidence, but it can absolutely be knocked down by getting up, stepping out of your comfort zone and celebrating the successes you find as you take bold strides. You will be remarkable.