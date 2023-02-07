Saying I’m honored to serve as the director of human resources for Owatonna Public Schools (OPS) just doesn’t seem like it carries enough weight to truly embody how much pride I have in our staff, students, and school community. Two of the most important functions of human resources in Pre-K-12 education are to strategically staff schools and to retain staff. Our human resources department is uniquely situated to impact learning outcomes for students because we lead in the development of recruitment and hiring processes that reflect powerful commitments to high quality teaching and equity.
In staffing our schools, our goals are to create conditions to hire educators who align to our educator and leadership profiles of the district and assign those educators in a manner that most strategically impacts student learning in equitable ways. Recently, recruitment of educators has been challenging. However, OPS has developed relationships with universities in and outside of Minnesota, we have a well-established student grow your own (GYO) program, and we are working to secure another grant to expand our GYO program, all of which strengthen our recruitment opportunities.
Current research shows that working conditions matter for all educators if we want to have a chance to retain them in our schools. Staff satisfaction is a critical component of our district success. In Owatonna Public Schools, we value the voices of our educators and that is why we have begun evaluating our culture, investing in professional learning for all educators, empowering employees, promoting a positive environment, and seeking feedback.
In many ways, all of our roles in schools are interconnected with one another. Giving our certified and non-certified staff the same amount of professional learning opportunities is crucial to supporting all staff members. Employees are more likely to stay with an organization that invests in their development.
We have an amazing three-year teacher mentorship program, and we have a partnership with MN State University — Mankato where one to two fellows receive a full-year teaching experience. In addition, we have a half-year teacher internship program, and we will be implementing a paraprofessional mentorship program. All of these programs invest in the development of our staff, which empowers them.
OPS fosters an atmosphere that creates an inclusive space for everyone to get what they need to do their best. Promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and encouraging open communication between leaders and staff fosters an atmosphere where employees feel passionate about the work they are doing and want to stay with our district long term.
I am so thankful for the OPS staff. As part of the leadership team, we want our staff to have daily positive experiences, feel empowered, and be engaged. We value employee feedback to help identify areas for improvement and change. If we continue to commit to creating a positive work environment, our district will continue to thrive.
Chris Picha is the is the Director of Human Resources for Owatonna Public Schools.