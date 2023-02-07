Saying I’m honored to serve as the director of human resources for Owatonna Public Schools (OPS) just doesn’t seem like it carries enough weight to truly embody how much pride I have in our staff, students, and school community. Two of the most important functions of human resources in Pre-K-12 education are to strategically staff schools and to retain staff. Our human resources department is uniquely situated to impact learning outcomes for students because we lead in the development of recruitment and hiring processes that reflect powerful commitments to high quality teaching and equity.


Chris Picha is the is the Director of Human Resources for Owatonna Public Schools.

