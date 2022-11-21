Snow is on the ground, and it seems winter weather is here to stay for the holidays. This is the time of year for us to give thanks and share good tidings amongst our family and friends.
The holiday season was kicked off beautifully for Community Pathways’ partner nonprofit, Let’s Smile Inc., with their annual Smile, Giggle, and Laugh Comedy Night at Torey’s Restaurant in Owatonna. Comedians Linda Aaron and Tommy Ryman sleighed the audience with their comedic stylings and the community came together to create a wonderful event to raise funds for this amazing organization.
Charitable events can be a great way to spend an evening spreading joy and warmth across your community. Charitable giving is a way to continue the warmth after the night is over. Our community in Steele County is one of the strongest because we are so supportive of one another.
At Community Pathways, we have been seeing an increase of new members coming through our doors that are, or are in danger of becoming, homeless. With winter setting in, it is a very dangerous time to be spending the night in a car or outdoors.
Our new office partners, Transitional Housing, are a great community resource for these members in need, but it is hard to reach all those effected in our community. Charitable donations to non-profits like Let’s Smile and Transitional Housing truly make a world of difference for those in the community that often go unseen or forgotten.
If you are looking for new ways to spread some holiday cheer this year, please consider making an impact on someone you may never meet. You can look for organizations online that align with your own thoughts, feelings, and goals. There are many non-profits out there serving different needs for everyone all over the world. We are only able to do this by others taking action to help us.
If you don’t have the means to donate money, there are many places that will accept other donations like gently used clothing, bedding, furniture, or household items. If you don’t have things to give away, you could always volunteer your time.
I saved this for last as it may sound the simplest, but it is very often the most effective way to support your community. Community Pathways would not be able to serve even half of our members without the help we get from our volunteers every day of the week. This is typically the case for other organizations as well.
If you’re looking for a fun night out in Owatonna, Community Pathways will be bringing you way back in time at the Holiday Lighted Parade on Dec. 1. We can’t wait to see you all there. We thank you all for the love and support you show day-in and day-out. Community Pathways wishes all the warmest of holiday seasons ahead.
As always: if you, or someone you know, is struggling please reach out to us. You can find information at communitypathwayssc.org or by stopping to chat with us at 155 Oakdale in Owatonna. There is also information available about how and when to donate, and what openings we have for volunteers.
We look forward to continuing to build new pathways together.