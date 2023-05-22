The rains of spring have brought on greener and brighter days leading to the summer. During the next few months. Community Pathways will see an expected increase in both new memberships for families and more frequent visits to use our services. This is our time to focus on the families we serve and provide all that we can to help our members through these hard times of increased prices and stagnant wages. This is our time of year to battle hardest against food and clothing insecurity in Steele County and beyond.


Robin Starr is the Community Navigator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org

