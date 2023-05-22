The rains of spring have brought on greener and brighter days leading to the summer. During the next few months. Community Pathways will see an expected increase in both new memberships for families and more frequent visits to use our services. This is our time to focus on the families we serve and provide all that we can to help our members through these hard times of increased prices and stagnant wages. This is our time of year to battle hardest against food and clothing insecurity in Steele County and beyond.
With this focus on these families in mind, we have decided to change our hours on Tuesdays for the summer months. We will still be open our usual 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. but adding a few extra hours, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., every Tuesday starting May 30. We’re hoping the additional evening hours will allow us to reach even more community members that could benefit from our services. This also brings on a new volunteer shift opportunity for those of you that have been looking to get involved with Community Pathways but have work or other commitments during the days. If you are interested in more volunteer information, please visit our website or call us at 507-455-2991, and we would be glad to help answer any questions you may have. We’re very excited to work with new community members.
Summer isn’t all work for Community Pathways; we’re also finalizing the plans for our biggest party of the year. The 3rd Annual Pathways Palooza will be held on Friday, July 14 starting at 4 p.m. at the Steele County Fairgrounds Beer Garden. This year’s family-friendly bash will feature the fun stylings of Melissa Schulz Music, delicious food from Foremost Brewing Co-Op, sweet treats from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company by Old Town Bagels, and (of course) specials brews from our amazing collaborating partners Mineral Springs Brewery and Foremost Brewing Co-Op. The fun doesn’t stop with the music and food, we will also have our silent auction running throughout the event and cash raffle winners will be announced at 8pm. This is another awesome chance for you to get involved and support our mission just by having some fun on a beautiful summer evening in July. There’s no entry fee at the door, at-will food or monetary donations will be accepted, and raffle tickets will be available for purchase both before and during the event. Come check out our Facebook Page to keep up to date with all Community Pathways’ news and events.
As always. if you, or someone you know, is struggling please reach out to us. You can find information at www.communitypathwayssc.org or by stopping to chat with us at 155 Oakdale in Owatonna. There is also information available about how and when to donate, and what openings we have for volunteers. We look forward to continuing to build new pathways together.