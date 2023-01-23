Twenty years ago, when I first moved out of my parents’ home, I found myself in a new world of responsibility and not the greatest of times. My husband and I were just kids when we started living together. We were trying to go to college and work at the same time. I had two full-time jobs for a small portion of that time, but neither paid particularly well. Looking back at working nights, managing a load of college credits, and balancing a relationship that had just moved beyond a major milestone, I realize now I could have used a lot more help than I had gotten then. He and I struggled to pay rent and keep the car payment on-time. We found ourselves struggling between paying for the internet connection for homework or buying groceries. There were a lot of ramen noodles and McDonald’s Dollar Menu items in our house day-to-day. We found out about a local food shelf that handed out boxes every other week. His grandmother utilized them, so we started to as well just to make ends meet. There were many times we were very thankful for this box of food. Often it was the simple staples like spaghetti noodles, tomato sauces, canned vegetables and rice.


Robin Starr is the Community and Outreach Coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. robin@communitypathwayssc.org

