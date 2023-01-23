Twenty years ago, when I first moved out of my parents’ home, I found myself in a new world of responsibility and not the greatest of times. My husband and I were just kids when we started living together. We were trying to go to college and work at the same time. I had two full-time jobs for a small portion of that time, but neither paid particularly well. Looking back at working nights, managing a load of college credits, and balancing a relationship that had just moved beyond a major milestone, I realize now I could have used a lot more help than I had gotten then. He and I struggled to pay rent and keep the car payment on-time. We found ourselves struggling between paying for the internet connection for homework or buying groceries. There were a lot of ramen noodles and McDonald’s Dollar Menu items in our house day-to-day. We found out about a local food shelf that handed out boxes every other week. His grandmother utilized them, so we started to as well just to make ends meet. There were many times we were very thankful for this box of food. Often it was the simple staples like spaghetti noodles, tomato sauces, canned vegetables and rice.
Community Pathways is working to take the common food shelf ideas to the next level of community service and engagement. We already provide a grocery store where our members can choose the right foods for their own family’s needs. We proudly stock our shelves with high quality items that we purchase or have selected from donations made by members of the community. We double check all donations for damaged packaging and expiration dates. This is a far step from prepackaged, government purchased items that may or may not have been expired from the food shelf of my past.
Our next step is to continue to expand our network with other service providers within the community. We realize the food insecurity stems from many facets in our members’ lives, just like it did for my family when I was younger. We didn’t have high paying jobs or time to work the lower paying ones enough to cover all our needs. Unfortunately, the world hasn’t changed for the better in this regard, so many of our community members are working full-time in positions that don’t pay enough to survive in today’s world. Groceries, utilities, and necessities are all rising in prices regularly and causing our friends and neighbors to choose between paying a bill or feeding their family. This is where food insecurity starts. At Community Pathways, we want to help our community members find all the resources they can to make those decisions fewer, and easier, to make. We have created partnerships with Transitional Housing and Let’s Smile Inc. and now share our space with both non-profit organizations who often serve the same members of the community that we do. We are working to develop more relationships like this to bring easier access to other providers directly to the members of our own programs. We have developed a solid database of resources that are available to anyone in the area ranging from finding assistance with bills to learning about financial planning or seeking mental health professionals to leading support groups. We maintain information on many of these programs under the “Other Programs” section of our website. Even if we can’t help directly, we can often find something for any need that comes through our doors. What we want to do is get everyone the information they need to succeed.
As always. if you, or someone you know, is struggling please reach out to us. You can find information at www.communitypathwayssc.org or by stopping to chat with us at 155 Oakdale in Owatonna. There is also information available about how and when to donate, and what openings we have for volunteers. We look forward to continuing to build new pathways together.