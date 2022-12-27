We are currently in the midst of one of the colder weather weeks I have experienced since moving to Owatonna seven years ago. Extreme wind chills can cause harm to a person within just minutes of being out in the elements.
These severe weather conditions can exacerbate health issues and weaken immune systems which can lead to the dangers of both Influenza A and B and some new strains of COVID-19 that seem to be coming on a bit stronger and holding people out a bit longer.
My husband and I are recently had a 10 day stretch of fevers, chills, and isolation. We had avoided the coronavirus all the way until now and really took for granted the ability to just run to the store if we needed something. As sick as we found ourselves, we wanted to do whatever we could to quarantine the ailment so others wouldn’t need to suffer the same fate.
So, we ordered groceries and took advantage of Door Dash services. This is a luxury that we came to realize was an expensive venture throughout the course of a week. Paying premiums for the services and making sure we tip the drivers well to thank them for their service.
Community Pathways’ Marketplace Delivery Program can be a similar answer for our members who find themselves sick or injured, or otherwise incapable of making a run to The Marketplace at Community Pathways to shop for the week. Our own Troy Bice has always tried to be accommodating as possible especially through the heights of this pandemic.
The extreme cold and snow events we have seen recently definitely put a strain on our ability to serve the community through the Marketplace Delivery Program, but we will always strive to do whatever we can for those in need of assistance. If we take on an emergency call from a new or existing member, we often try to put together care packages of some of the items you find yourself needing most in times of sickness.
This always includes food staples like soups and crackers and maybe easier on the stomach items like rice and pudding. We also love to be able to give out some of the essentials for cleaning and disinfecting to help our under-the-weather members kill some germs and keep their families safe.
These products, just like many of the goods and services we provide, rely heavily on the donations that come in from our amazing community contributors. So, if you’re looking for ideas to help others during this flu-filled holiday season, we would love for you to consider dropping off some household essentials for our Marketplace Delivery Program.
Anything from bathroom and kitchen cleaning essentials to personal hygiene items are always in high demand and short supply. If you want to help and aren’t sure what to get, remember we can always take monetary donations and if you’d like to request where your donation is used, we encourage that as well.
We could not continue to grow and battle the need for food and clothing in Steele County without you. Thank you all so much for your continued support and have a beautiful holiday season.
As always. if you, or someone you know, is struggling please reach out to us. You can find information at www.communitypathwayssc.org or by stopping to chat with us at 155 Oakdale in Owatonna.
There is also information available about how and when to donate, and what openings we have for volunteers. We look forward to continuing to build new pathways together.