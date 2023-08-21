The Marketplace and Unique Finds at Community Pathways of Steele County Inc. continue to see new families signing up for our services daily. Last year, we were able to distribute over 1 million pounds of food to combat food insecurity in Steele County and our surrounding area through The Marketplace. Unique Finds was able to provide over $167,000 in clothing to our members at no cost to their families. Our current pace for 2023 has us set to break these previous records set just a few short months ago.


  

Robin Starr is the Community and Outreach Coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. robin@communitypathwayssc.org

