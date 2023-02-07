The week of January 23, three representatives from North Star Place Branding and Marketing spent time in Owatonna learning about our community. Thank you for the time many of you put into participating in this important step of the process. This significant research phase gave North Star the opportunity to hear from over 100 of you through focus groups and one-to-one interviews.


Glenda Smith is the Director of Conventions and Tourism with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. 

