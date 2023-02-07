The week of January 23, three representatives from North Star Place Branding and Marketing spent time in Owatonna learning about our community. Thank you for the time many of you put into participating in this important step of the process. This significant research phase gave North Star the opportunity to hear from over 100 of you through focus groups and one-to-one interviews.
As we move forward, I wanted to share with you what the next steps look like in this process, and why your input was and continues to be, so important:
A community survey will be developed and shared with the community within the next few weeks. This survey is developed from the information North Star representatives gathered while spending time in Owatonna.
Once the survey is developed, we will be reaching out to all of you to help make this survey available to as many community members as possible. The survey will be left open for four to five weeks to allow as many as possible to respond, and to gain more widespread insight.
While the community survey is being conducted, a Consumer Awareness Perception Study will be developed. Approximately 300 individuals in the surrounding area will be asked to respond with their perceptions and perspective of Owatonna. This process will take approximately three to five weeks.
During this same time, external perception phone calls with individuals in neighboring cities will be conducted. This will include (but are not limited to) area chambers, economic development presidents, city managers or communication directors. This allows outsiders to share their perspectives of Owatonna and what Owatonna is doing well or could improve on.
These four steps of the research phase are meant to be inclusive and comprehensive — thorough enough to gain accurate insight and perceptions in order to move into the next phase of branding development.