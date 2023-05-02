When I was in college many of my assignments consisted of group projects. At the time I remember thinking, "Why? I just want to do this on my own."
I am sure many of you can relate. Sometimes, the group projects went great. Sometimes the group projects created frustration and I felt like my time was being wasted. Reflecting back on my college days, I found myself thinking, what was the difference between the great projects and the frustrating projects? It was often the people.
Many of us have heard the quote by James Collins, “Get the right people on the bus, the wrong people off the bus, and the right people in the right seats.” I would like to add to the quote, with their GSP set to the same destination. James’ quote rings true in so many scenarios, especially in group projects…AKA collaboration. This was the difference between the great projects and the frustrating projects. Fast forward from my college days to my adulting days, I now appreciate those assignments. I have discovered, I love the collaboration projects I have worked on and am working on to foster excellence in the community and my place of employment.
Collaboration is the act of two or more people or organizations working together to create a product, or event, or to achieve a goal to take an organization or community to the next level. Owatonna is built on collaboration. I can think of so many examples; the Steele County Free Fair, the growth and beautification of downtown, the Alliance for Greater Equity events, the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival, and the list goes on and on.
Since I was a member of the founding board of the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival, it is easy for me to share with you the importance of the James Collins quote. A couple of individuals came up with the idea for the festival (the destination for the GPS).
The roles on the board were defined (the seats on the bus). Then, and this is the most important part, invited people with the strengths needed to excel at their role on the board (the right people in the seats on the bus). The result is a wonderful event still running strong after 13 years, which brings many people to the community.
The current collaboration project I am part of is Owatonna Learn & Earn and the Owatonna Opportunity with a vision and goal to grow and retain Owatonna’s own workforce and talent. It is an amazing collaboration between the Owatonna Chamber, Owatonna High School, Riverland Community College, and Owatonna business and industry.
We have the right people, in the right seats, with a clear destination entered in the GPS, and it is the right time for it to happen. This has been a fun and rewarding project for me and many others to work on. I am confident we will arrive at our destination to be a part of Owatonna’s workforce development.