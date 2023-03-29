During our Gardening from the Ground Up webinar series, there was a major emphasis on picking the right landscape shrub. Frequently, chokecherries and chokeberries were brought up, which then caused confusion. So, what is the difference between these two plants? To make things a bit less confusing in my own article, I will (mostly) refer to chokeberry as aronia or aronia berry.
Chokecherry and aronia are quite different genetically. Aronia is closer to apples and pears while chokecherry is closer to cherries and plums. It is hard to find a wooded area in southern Minnesota that does not have wild chokecherry. However, wild aronia is rare here and prefers to live in the eastern side of the state.
Chokecherry is also taller than aronia and enjoys the shade much more. The flowers are helpful for identification too. Chokecherry has its white flowers arranged like a cylinder, while aronia’s white flowers form more of a cluster. Regardless, either bloom is a great choice for pollinators. As the fruit develops, the bottom of aronia’s berries is puckered, while chokecherry fruit is smooth.
Unfortunately, another way to ID chokecherries is the large amount of black knot disease that kills their branches. Black knot is a fungus that looks like someone burned a marshmallow to a crisp on a stick. In severe cases this can cause the chokecherry bush to die. Otherwise, aside from deer or tent caterpillars, there are few other pests.
Also hardy, aronia’s main challenges are insects and — of course — deer. While not their favorite target, spotted wing drosophila, an invasive fruit fly, can attack aronia’s berries and turn them into mush. Other than flies, Japanese beetles and deer tend to eat aronia’s newest leaf growth. Once the shrub’s leaves get older, feeding damage tends to stop—perhaps then they choke on the chokeberry?
Speaking of which, the “choke” in chokecherry or chokeberry is said to come from each plant’s sour, astringent tasting fruit. Chokecherries have a small amount of flesh — it is mostly pit on ones you find in the woods. Still, that pit can help you remember its name. Chokecherry has pits like a cherry. Despite the “unique” taste of their fruit, people quickly found out mixing aronias or chokecherries with lots of sugar makes them good. Jams, jellies, syrups, and wines can be made from both plants. Aronia and chokecherry can also be used to season meats and baked goods.
While aronia is not thought to be toxic, chokecherry can be poisonous to livestock and horses. Most cases come from animals who eat too much of their leaves. The leaves and bark contain compounds which can cause cyanide poisoning. Humans can get poisoned too but only if enough raw pits are eaten —just like any cherry. Chokecherry seeds certainly do not seem to bother birds. In fact, chokecherry may have increased germination from passing through those animals’ guts.
Hopefully this clears the air a bit regarding these two fascinating shrubs that occasionally make us “choke” on our words.
Shane Bugeja is the agriculture, food and natural resources extension educator for Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties.