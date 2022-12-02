With the holiday season upon us, it is crucial to take a little time to be grateful for all the good cheer in Owatonna. People often get swept up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays, but I think there are so many little things around the community that are important to acknowledge. For example, the city has put “Happy Holidays” banners around town on the light posts. The community is also looking forward to the Holiday Parade: floats, costumes, and lights will parade through the downtown streets for all to enjoy. The parade happens on December 1st, but holiday cheer will permeate throughout the month. Thanksgiving has just wrapped up (Happy Thanksgiving!), and all around us, stores and families are switching from fall themes to holiday decorations. Like many others, my family has put up our tree; my cat, Checkers, is overjoyed to have a tree back in the house for him, specifically, to enjoy.


Lileigh Nguyen is an Owatonna student heading into her senior year. She enjoys reading, spending time outside, and being the favorite middle child in a set of triplets. Connect with her over email at lileigh.nguyen01@icloud.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments