...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could impact travel. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
With the holiday season upon us, it is crucial to take a little time to be grateful for all the good cheer in Owatonna. People often get swept up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays, but I think there are so many little things around the community that are important to acknowledge. For example, the city has put “Happy Holidays” banners around town on the light posts. The community is also looking forward to the Holiday Parade: floats, costumes, and lights will parade through the downtown streets for all to enjoy. The parade happens on December 1st, but holiday cheer will permeate throughout the month. Thanksgiving has just wrapped up (Happy Thanksgiving!), and all around us, stores and families are switching from fall themes to holiday decorations. Like many others, my family has put up our tree; my cat, Checkers, is overjoyed to have a tree back in the house for him, specifically, to enjoy.
Already, light displays are popping up around Owatonna, and more people are decorating their homes and shrubbery with twinkling bulbs. Even some businesses are getting into the spirit, putting up lights inside and outside their stores. I am also feeling the pressure to shop for gifts, put up decorations, and get involved in the holiday cheer, but as the snow falls outside of the economics room window (where I am writing this instead of reviewing supply and demand), it is nice to take a moment to appreciate everything it will bring. Festive drinks are available, Christmas tunes are playing on the radio, and I am in considerable danger of tripping on the sidewalk.
Even if you are not a fan of the winter: the slick driving, the cold, the freezing rain/snow/sleet, a plethora of redeemable qualities still exists. You could go skiing, sledding, or ice skating. Don’t like physical activities? That’s all right. Make a snowman, ring a bell for the salvation army, go ice fishing, or visit a light show. There are a myriad of fun ways to enjoy the wintertime in Minnesota. Changing seasons also means change at the high school. Winter sports and activities are beginning, and the Husky keeping watch over the commons at the school has a big red nose. There hasn’t been a snow day yet, but those are on the way (hopefully), and the school is moderately climate controlled; that, in and of itself, is a pleasant surprise.
Just because we’re past Thanksgiving does not mean we can’t continue to be grateful. People might be missing summer as the snow is coming down outside, but winter has its perks. Personally, I am grateful for remote-controlled garage door openers, breakfast sandwiches, and snow plows. Today might be the day winter decides to stick around for the next six months, so there’s no better time than now to start enjoying it. Pull out your snow pants, hang up your wreaths, and be careful when driving; winter is upon us.
Lileigh Nguyen is an Owatonna student heading into her senior year. She enjoys reading, spending time outside, and being the favorite middle child in a set of triplets. Connect with her over email at lileigh.nguyen01@icloud.com