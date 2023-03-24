unnamed (8).jpg

March is Women’s History Month, which is both a time to look back at the incredible accomplishments of women in the history of our country, but also a time to celebrate women who are doing amazing things today. At Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), we know that there are countless women who make our region thrive. I’d like to take a moment to highlight several of these women today.


Tim Penny is the president & CEO of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. He can be reached at timp@smifoundation.org or 507-455-3215.

