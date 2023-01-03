.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be early this afternoon when
heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the
region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Heavy snow
will continue to spread across central Minnesota and western
Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant
travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due
to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this
heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with
the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest
Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for
areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady light to moderate snow develops
overnight and persists through Wednesday. Most locations can
expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during that period.
Please adjust your travel plans if possible.
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Snow
accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to
two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until 3 PM CST this
afternoon. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM this
afternoon to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
As we start a new year, it’s important to remember that what we do at home can impact area rivers and lakes. The good news is that the same things that you do to keep your car or truck in working order can also prevent river pollution. Keep mind that while storm drains prevent street flooding, they also carry water (and any chemicals on sidewalks or streets) right to the nearest river or lake.
Fix oil leaks right away
With snow and slurh on the ground it might be harder to see pools of oil under your car. But when we get a melt, it’s even easier for that oil to wash into the street, down the storm drain, and into your local river or lake. That’s why it’s especially important fix any oil leaks right away. If you do have a lead, make sure to park you car in a garage or someplace where you can put cardboard or rags under the car to capture the oil until you can make the repair, or take it to a garage.
Use a car wash
On days that warm up and when you want to wash salt and slush off your car, make sure to use a car wash. If you park your car or truck on the street or in a driveway and wash it, that soap, road salt, and road gunk that you wash off your car will flow right into the street, down the storm drain, and into the closest river or lake.
That’s why it’s important to wash your car or truck at a local car wash. Water from car washes goes to the city’s wastewater sewer system and we clean it before releasing it into a local river.
Drive slower and safer
This may seem like obvious advice. But drive slower, and don’t use cruise control while roads are slippery. This is important for your safety. It is also important for reducing river and lake pollution. Every car accident creates the opportunity for oil, antifreeze, gasoline, and other chemicals to lead onto roads and into rivers and lakes.
So, take it easy on the roads in the new year. It will be better for you, your car, and our rivers and lakes!
Kevin Strauss is the community engagement coordinator at Clean River Partners.