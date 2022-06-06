The first time I heard the term "nootropic," I thought the person was talking about a strange infection or possibly a new tropical beverage. Maybe a new pharmaceutical?
I wasn't too far off with the pharmaceutical guess. It turns out that nootropics are supplements or, in some cases, drugs or foods that help improve brain memory. A Romanian scientist Corneliu E. Giurgea created the word “nootropic” in 1972 after years of researching the “higher integrative functions” of the brain.
Dr. Giurgea established the following criteria for a substance to be a nootropic: 1. It must help to enhance cognition, such as memory and learning. 2. It must be safe and non-toxic. Early research involved investigating synthetic chemicals. The researchers presently focus on nutrients, botanicals, and other natural products that support brain health and functions.
If you notice that you are having "senior moments" and want to do something about them, the starting point would be to manage your stress and be sure to get adequate sleep. Even hunger can interfere with your best cognitive performance. Adding nootropics can provide the jump start to mental performance improvement.
Scientists define higher integrative functions as our most sophisticated cognitive skills like problem-solving, decision-making, and reasoning. These mental skills involve using attention, memory, perception, and more.
Higher brain functions are where nootropics performance shines. Some help structural support and have bioactive components that contribute to cognitive performance. Other nootropic substances help the brain handle oxidative stress. Any person, young or old, can often benefit from nootropics.
Foods that perform some nootropic functions include blueberries, strawberries, dark chocolate, eggs, fatty fish, green tea, and caffeine. Are you able to absorb the nutrients from food once you eat them? That can depend on whether you are taking drugs to control stomach acid. Also, our stomach enzymes decrease as we age, affecting our ability to absorb nutrition.
Because food is so nutritionally variable, most people prefer to know how much they get using supplements. You will find that you can buy tablets, capsules, or liquid formulations of nootropics. You still must be able to absorb the nutrition, and a liquid form of a nootropic would give you the highest possibility of getting the nutrition to the cells.
Ingredients often found in nootropic products include turmeric, choline, L-theanine, lutein zeaxanthin, tryptophan, Vitamin B-12, and creatine. Also, bacopa monnieri, lion’s mane mushroom, vincamine, huperzine A, amla, phosphatidylserine, purslane, and beetroot are on the list.
You should find a nootropic formulation that contains at least one or more of the following: phosphatidylserine, bacopa monnieri, and huperzine A. Ideally, they could include an assortment of b vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin E, magnesium, choline and zinc.
Phosphatidylserine is a nutrient present in the cerebral cortex. It has several functions, including helping the brain transfer messages. Typical aging results in brain cell membranes becoming rigid and causing the memory problems we are trying to prevent.
Scientists studying phosphatidylserine found it improves memory, such as delayed recall. It aids the release of acetylcholine, a brain neurotransmitter involved in memory management.
Bacopa monnieri, commonly known as water hyssop, has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. It is known to enhance memory and help with stress reduction. Scientific studies have shown that bacopa stimulates the length and branching of nerve cell dendrites in the brain. Dendrites are associated with learning and memory. Bacopa also functions as a free radical scavenger that assists the body in combating oxidative stress and cognitive decline.
Huperzine A is an herb that is known as an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor. I mentioned above that acetylcholine is beneficial in transmitting messages in nerve cells. Acetylcholinesterase is an enzyme that breaks down acetylcholine. Inhibiting this enzyme can increase the amount of acetylcholine in the brain. Huperzine has been scientifically studied and shown to improve memory and slow cognitive decline. It also protects brain cells from dying. Twenty different clinical trials that involved 1823 subjects demonstrated that huperzine has beneficial effects on memory, cognition, and quality of life.
The other items I listed above can be investigated at your leisure on the internet. If you find one with green tea, it will have less than 100 mg of caffeine and contain other phytonutrients beneficial to the brain. The caffeine in green tea is attached to tannins, reducing the “shaky tingly” effects that caffeine alone can cause.