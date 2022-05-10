Let’s see if this scenario sounds familiar: You send your beloved child to school. Eventually, you start getting notes from the teacher that your offspring is disrupting the class, and attention deficit testing is requested. There is no medical test to confirm whether ADD (attention deficit disorder) or ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder) is present, only subjective observations.
Treatment of attention-deficit symptoms often includes amphetamines. Many parents are resistant to giving children drugs. Teachers want students that don’t disrupt the classroom. If your child causes problems, a suspension may result. Where the child ends up depends on the school and what facilities they have for “special needs.”
We know that there is an inheritable component to attention-deficit behaviors. The maternal environment also influences the risk of a child being born with ADHD potential. It is difficult to pinpoint a specific genetic abnormality or ecological factor responsible for an individual’s symptoms.
Will your children also be at risk if you experienced ADHD as a child? Is there someplace in the genetic code that may result in the expression of ADHD symptoms under certain conditions? It turns out there is.
MTHFR is the name for an enzyme and the gene that makes it. MTHFR (methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase) genes are deeply involved in processes affecting neurological functions. Abnormalities in this gene influence 60 disorders, from autism to various mood disorders.
MTHFR enzyme is responsible for processing folate or folic acid (vitamin B-9) into methylfolate, which the body prefers. Methylfolate converts to specific amino acids responsible for creating serotonin and dopamine. What if the methylfolate level drops? Then serotonin and dopamine production is disrupted. These enzymes are critical players in ADHD, autism, and other psychiatric disorders.
Depending on how disrupted the gene is, you could have too much folate and deficiencies in methylfolate. Because MTHFR is essential for mineral detoxification, heavy metals and minerals can be seriously out of balance and could reach dangerous levels. The result of this imbalance can result in hyperactivity and other neurological afflictions.
We know that having a poorly functioning MTHFR gene is a problem. How do you test your MTHFR gene? Now may be a good place to involve a physician.
If you don’t have a physician, you can get your genetics tested by companies like 23andMe or Ancestry. These companies focus on family heritage, not medical diagnosis. The lab requires a saliva or cheek swab for testing. The results returned to you are thought-provoking, but generally contain little or no medical information. You don’t have your MTHFR answer yet, but now you are much closer.
Companies like 23andMe produce a data file that contains an enormous amount of genetic information that needs to be analyzed. Fortunately, some companies can handle this. I have used Prometheus and Genetic Genie to interpret the genetic results. They compare your genes to the general population. When they find a gene that may not be working as expected, the item is flagged so you can easily see it in the final report. They also identify gene activity that could interfere with neurotransmitters.
What do you do if the report comes back that indicates there is a problem with MTHFR mutations? First, it might confirm why you have strange food sensitivities and unusual reactions to medications. These reactions may be to vitamin supplements or even “fortified” food such as cereal.
If you find an MTHFR abnormality, you should know that there is no “cure” to fix the gene. However, many treatments can manage the health risks associated with this genetic finding. Here is where a physician can be beneficial in finding appropriate supplements.
People with MTHFR variations should avoid folic acid because they cannot use the vitamin properly. Many foods contain folic acid, including energy drinks, protein bars and many processed foods. Replace folic acid with methylfolate and folinic acid. The correct dosage varies from individual to individual, so talking to your physician before starting folate supplementation is recommended.
There is often difficulty with other B vitamins, such as B-12 and B-6 utilization. Options for B-12 include methylcobalamin, hydroxycobalamin, or adenocobalamin. B-6 or pyridoxine can be replaced by a biologically active version called pyridoxal-5-phosphate of P-5_P. A suitable antioxidant is also helpful such as astaxanthin or vitamin C.